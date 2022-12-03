Weekend fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

Adding to the unpredictability of Saturday's competitive festivities, a whopping nine of 13 scheduled games are inter-conference matchups. Highlights include Boston working to remain perfect at home against the visiting Avalanche. No easy task there, as Colorado is 8-4-0 on the road this campaign. Elsewhere, Ottawa is seeking revenge after getting lambasted by former Senator Erik Karlsson and the rest of the Sharks in late November, while the Flames are also hoping for a different result in their second meeting with the Capitals after getting shut out a week ago.

The weekend's limited in-conference action launches when the Ducks visit the Wild at 2pm ET, followed by Toronto's Mitchell Marner vying to register a point in a potentially record-breaking 19th straight game in Tampa, then wraps up with the Coyotes visiting the now Thatcher Demko -less Canucks in Vancouver.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

Since Nov. 17, the Kraken have averaged 5.00 goals/game and surrendered 3.57, while the Panthers have scored 3.75 and allowed 4.13. I suppose in the spirit of they still need to play the game and anything is always possible , this tilt could end 1-0 for one side or the other. However, in light of the math from the past couple of weeks, I'm not sure how. This here fantasy manager, for one, is activating all rostered scoring players from both sides while avoiding whoever is starting between the pipes for either.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

It seems the only certainties in life are death, taxes, and that the Bruins' second line center won't receive his due respect as a sparkling fantasy asset. Skating with David Pastrnak , Krejci is riding a six-game point streak with six goals and three assists. Play him. I don't care who the Bruins are facing, Colorado or anyone else.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

October 13th was a long time ago. That's when the Flyers beat the Devils 5-2, launching what was to round out into a rather successful month for John Tortorella's crew. Well. Since then, the Flyers have won three games of 16 and sit one notch above the Metropolitan basement-dwelling Blue Jackets. While New Jersey is 13-1-1 over the same stretch. This serves as a roundabout way of suggesting you consider Haula - who's having a fine time of it on Jack Hughes' wing - as a value commodity in Daily Fantasy play when the Devils visit Philly once more.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Before Thursday's contest against the Capitals, Schultz had been riding a six-game point-streak, comprising two goals and eight assists - four of those points counting with the extra skater. As mentioned, the Panthers are allowing goals in bundles these days. Meaning the puck-moving blueliner is in promising shape to start a new scoring streak this particular Saturday.

Goalies

Before falling to the Kraken 3-2 in overtime on Thursday, Washington's No. 1 had won three-straight, including last week's 32-save shutout of Darryl Sutter's bunch. If he's given the opportunity to get back on victorious track, I like Kuemper's chances at trying to repeat that stellar performance against those same Flames in Calgary. Having Capitals teammate Alex Ovechkin firing in top form doesn't hurt either.

Bench 'em

Appreciably inspired by Mitch Marner's ongoing quest to rewrite the Maple Leafs' record book by, so far, scoring in 18 straight games, this freshly bonded and happy crew appears incapable of losing at present. They only dropped one in regulation in all of November. The Auston Matthews , Marner, William Nylander , and John Tavares have combined for 70 points in their past 15 games. Plus, Vasilevskiy has been all over the map, as far as quality starts go, since season's launch.

