NYPD: Shooting injures 4 people in West Farms section of the Bronx
The NYPD is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place in the West Farms section of the Bronx on Tuesday night.
NYPD: Gunman connected to 3 shootings, 2 fatal, across NYC in custody
Police say the man connected to killing two people and injuring a 96-year-old in a total of three shootings across New York City is under police custody.
Police: Man fatally struck by car while crossing the street in Bed-Stuy
A 61-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn late Monday night.
Police: SUV crashes into Paramus nail salon, injures 1 person
One person was hurt when an SUV crashed into the front of a nail salon in Paramus.
Police: 80-year-old mother dead in Seaford house fire, 60-year-old daughter saved by neighbor
The Seaford Fire Department along with the Wantagh, Bellmore and Massapequa fire departments, responded and extinguished the flames.
Sanitation worker narrowly escapes explosion in Bronx, witness says
The scene in Crotona Park East unfolded just before 9 a.m. Monday.
FDNY: 1 dead after overnight house fire in Brooklyn
FDNY officials say one person is dead after a house fire in Brooklyn.
Bryant Park pickpocket duo wanted for 18 robberies, police say
The NYPD is issuing a warning to visiting holiday tourists to be vigilant of pickpockets after a string of robberies in Bryant Park.
FDNY: Restaurant badly damaged by two-alarm fire
The FDNY fought a fire early Tuesday morning that left a Tremont restaurant badly damaged. Fire officials say the fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Third Avenue and East 180th Street and quickly progressed to a two-alarm fire. Thankfully, there were no injuries. One...
Suffolk DA: 2 people arrested in targeted East End and Manhattan burglaries
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney announced the arrest of two people who he says stole over a million dollars of cash and possessions in a targeted burglary on the East End and in Manhattan. The suspects, Raymond Bouderau and Jacqueline Jewett, allegedly conspired to gather criminal intelligence about a wealthy...
Police release photos of suspects wanted for aggravated assault on two victims
One of the suspects apparently punched a man, knocking out his tooth. Another victim was punched and kicked by both suspects until they lost consciousness.
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Ronkonkoma
Detectives tell News 12 61-year-old Robert Twiford was lying in the roadway of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 60E in Ronkonkoma.
Bomb scare evacuates Newburgh Home Depot
Authorities are investigating a bomb scare Tuesday morning at Home Depot in Newburgh. Town of Newburgh police say the store on Route 300 was evacuated around 9 a.m. and that K-9 units were brought in after a note was found in a bathroom. Authorities say the building was cleared and...
Headlines: Father of Paislee Shultis arrested for burglary, New Rochelle shooting, mailbox thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police process vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo
Officials also say they have been in touch with the attorney for the alleged driver.
Officials: 5 people rescued, 6 taken to hospital in Bridgeport apartment fire
Officials say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment above two commercial businesses at the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street.
Police: Man stole Havanese puppy from Selmer's Pet Land in Huntington Station
The suspect is described as being white, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a purple jacket and yarmulke. Police say he possibly fled on a bicycle.
Police: Man found dead in Manorhaven parking lot
Police say an unidentified 40-year-old man was found lying on the ground around 10 a.m. in the back parking lot of a massage parlor on Shore Road.
NYPD releases video of 2 suspects wanted in connection to fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Police say the duo waited behind a car on Morris Avenue and ambushed the 14-year-old, shooting him multiple times in the chest before taking off in a black Toyota Highlander.
NYPD releases images of NYC subway slashing suspect
Police say the suspect approached a 49-year-old man in a train car close to the 72 Street-Broadway station and slashed him in the face with a razor.
