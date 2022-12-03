ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

News 12

FDNY: Restaurant badly damaged by two-alarm fire

The FDNY fought a fire early Tuesday morning that left a Tremont restaurant badly damaged. Fire officials say the fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Third Avenue and East 180th Street and quickly progressed to a two-alarm fire. Thankfully, there were no injuries. One...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Bomb scare evacuates Newburgh Home Depot

Authorities are investigating a bomb scare Tuesday morning at Home Depot in Newburgh. Town of Newburgh police say the store on Route 300 was evacuated around 9 a.m. and that K-9 units were brought in after a note was found in a bathroom. Authorities say the building was cleared and...
NEWBURGH, NY

