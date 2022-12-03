Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Rainy Sunday but drier conditions Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! First Alert Accutrack is showing rain moving across central AL. The clouds will stick around tonight and tomorrow. The low tonight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with calm winds around 5mph. It can feel a little chilly out with the rain!
wbrc.com
Gadsden officials investigating the cause of building collapse
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A building collapse in Gadsden has left crews cleaning up debris and rubble since Tuesday. First responders in responded to a building collapse Tuesday night shortly before 6 p.m. on Forrest Avenue and South 12th Street. No one was reported injured in the collapse. David Wilson...
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama patients experience winter wonderland at Children’s Tree Farm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients at Children’s of Alabama got to spend the day at the annual Children’s Tree Farm presented by ACE Hardware. The hospital patio was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with 350 3-foot trees, holiday decorations, music and snow. Throughout the...
wbrc.com
Thirteen people injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night ended with multiple injures, many of which are critical. The wreck was a result of exhibition driving according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash at John Rodgers Drive and Gun Club Road.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Councilor speaking against exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed a multi-car crash Friday night ended with 13 people injured, with nine of them in critical condition. Birmingham police say the injuries are a result of exhibition driving. People getting hurt or dying at exhibition driving events is becoming all too...
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
wbrc.com
Double homicide investigation underway near East Lake Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park. Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult...
wbrc.com
USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season. Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year. For a list of...
wbrc.com
Falkville woman killed in U.S. 31 crash near Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash near Cullman claimed the life of a Falkville woman on Wednesday. Marquetta Vinson, age 41, was critically injured in the crash which occurred four miles north of Cullman on U.S. 31, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured in the crash.
wbrc.com
New overdose dashboard shines a light on the issue in Alabama
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House is Launching a first-of-its-kind National Data Dashboard for non-fatal overdoses and the numbers are not good for Alabama. Alabama’s Nonfatal Opioid Overdose rate is higher than the national average and we currently have the seventh worst in the country. Walker County has one of the five highest overdose rates in the country compared to other counties.
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area pharmacy encouraging curbside prescription pickup when sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows all districts are experiencing significant flu activity, even though the percentage dropped from the week prior. Even so, the owner of Harbin Discount Pharmacy, Jerry Newman, says he’s seen similar. While there are still a...
wbrc.com
Retail sales seeing a surge thanks to the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As people are out and about searching for the perfect holiday gift for loved ones, no one is working to more helpful in that search than small businesses. This year, sales seem to be exceeding expectations. The Alabama Retail Association is projecting $18 billion in sales...
wbrc.com
Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address
EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
wbrc.com
Etowah County Sheriff encouraging ‘stranger danger’ conversation early with kids
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff is encouraging parents to talk with their kids about stranger danger because you can never be too careful when it comes to your child’s safety. We’re in the midst of the holiday season which is generally filled with crowded events,...
wbrc.com
JCSO: Woman critically injured in shooting following argument with boyfriend
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday Dec. 9, around 12:30 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Cahaba Forest Cove. Police say they arrived and found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene...
wbrc.com
Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas. First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert. Meals will be offered from noon until 2...
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills PD: No weapons found at high school while threat investigated
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills High School was placed on a secure perimeter December 7 while school resource officers and administrators investigated a report of a possible threat. A Facebook post by the Vestavia Hills Police Department says their investigation has determined there was no imminent threat to...
wbrc.com
TCSO: Escaped Tuscaloosa Co. jail inmate back in custody
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office spent Friday morning searching for an inmate who escaped the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail early Friday morning. Officials say around 6:00 a.m. 23-year-old Quinn Martel Rogers, an inmate employee who worked in the kitchen and helped unload supplies, walked...
wbrc.com
Bulldogs track star setting a new standard at Ashville
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday. The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony. One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too...
