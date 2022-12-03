ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amny.com

Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman grabs 5-year-old boy, runs in Brooklyn attempted kidnapping

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A woman tried to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn on Monday, police said. The boy was with his parents near Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue around 5:40 p.m. when the woman grabbed him, officials said. She picked the boy up, ran around 10 steps, then dropped the boy. He was unharmed. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting

A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said. The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police.  Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot. Previous 1 of 4 Next The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released and cops were unsure of the shooting’s motive. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Man Wounded in Bronx Shootout With Police After Brief Pursuit: NYPD

Two men are in police custody following a brief pursuit of a reportedly stolen car and a shootout in the Bronx with the officers who gave chase, the NYPD said Sunday. Police responding to a report of a car break-in late Saturday stumbled upon a separate crime in progress when they spotted a car driving recklessly a few minutes before midnight, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at an overnight briefing.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy