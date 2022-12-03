Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD: Shooting injures 4 people in West Farms section of the Bronx
The NYPD is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place in the West Farms section of the Bronx on Tuesday night.
Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
Woman grabs 5-year-old boy, runs in Brooklyn attempted kidnapping
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A woman tried to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn on Monday, police said. The boy was with his parents near Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue around 5:40 p.m. when the woman grabbed him, officials said. She picked the boy up, ran around 10 steps, then dropped the boy. He was unharmed. […]
Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting
A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said. The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot. Previous 1 of 4 Next The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released and cops were unsure of the shooting’s motive. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.
Man, 61, fatally struck by 'at least one vehicle' in LI hit-and-run
A 61-year-old man was found fatally struck by “at least one vehicle” in a hit-and-run on the Long Island Expressway, authorities said Tuesday morning
Police: SUV crashes into Paramus nail salon, injures 1 person
One person was hurt when an SUV crashed into the front of a nail salon in Paramus.
Suspect sought in Fort Salonga home burglary
The incident happened between July 8 and July 11 of 2021.
Queens man who aimed assault rife at NYPD detective sentenced to 8 years in prison
A Queens man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for drugs and firearms possession, which included an assault rifle he pointed at a NYPD detective, authorities said.
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.
The Police have released a video regarding a shooting that occurred on Nov 23. In the video, we can see two men walking on a sidewalk on Morris Avenue, then running back from behind a parked car.
Woman who damaged security cameras at Queens subway station sought
The NYPD is searching for a woman who damaged security cameras at a Queens subway station last month, authorities said Tuesday as they released surveillance video of the suspect.
Police seek witnesses to Monday night road rage incident on Thruway
State police are looking for witnesses to an assault that occurred on the state Thruway in Yonkers Monday night.
Man Wounded in Bronx Shootout With Police After Brief Pursuit: NYPD
Two men are in police custody following a brief pursuit of a reportedly stolen car and a shootout in the Bronx with the officers who gave chase, the NYPD said Sunday. Police responding to a report of a car break-in late Saturday stumbled upon a separate crime in progress when they spotted a car driving recklessly a few minutes before midnight, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at an overnight briefing.
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Ronkonkoma
Detectives tell News 12 61-year-old Robert Twiford was lying in the roadway of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 60E in Ronkonkoma.
Man, 96, shot while sitting in wheelchair in Brooklyn
The victim was sitting outside at the Kingsborough Houses, near Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 a.m. when he was hit by a bullet.
Bryant Park pickpocket duo wanted for 18 robberies, police say
The NYPD is issuing a warning to visiting holiday tourists to be vigilant of pickpockets after a string of robberies in Bryant Park.
Police release photos of suspects wanted for aggravated assault on two victims
One of the suspects apparently punched a man, knocking out his tooth. Another victim was punched and kicked by both suspects until they lost consciousness.
Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
Headlines: Armed carjacking suspects arrested in Yonkers, shots fired reported, tractor-trailer crash on I-84
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business. Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
