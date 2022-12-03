Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
NPR
Georgia voters head back to the polls for the state's U.S. Senate runoff election
Voters in Georgia head to the polls again for the second time in less than a month to make a final decision in the state's U.S. Senate runoff election. The seemingly endless campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia is finally ending. Today voters make a final decision about whether to reelect Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or send Republican Herschel Walker to Washington. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta on the last days of the runoff election.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NPR
Georgia's Senate Runoff, Capitol Police Honored, Memorial for China's Former Leader
Voters take to the polls in Georgia's Senate runoff election. U.S. Capitol Police receive highest civilian honor. China holds memorial for late leader Jiang Zemin.
NPR
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA – Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has won a full term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican football legend Herschel Walker in a campaign that tested Georgia's position as a purple state and spurred debates about race, celebrity and partisan politics. Warnock's victory gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority,...
NPR
Georgia's U.S. Senate race pits the Black church against white Christian nationalism
Georgia's next U.S. Senator will be the incumbent or a former NFL player. Both men are Black. The race pits the Black church's legacy of social justice against the white conservative evangelical vote. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. On the surface, the Georgia Senate runoff is a race between incumbent Raphael...
NPR
Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image
Tomorrow is the final day of voting in Georgia's runoff election for the U.S. Senate. In this state, where the evangelical vote is key, Christianity has been at the center of the race. But the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, has been plagued by scandals over domestic violence and abortion. So how do evangelical voters reckon with the contradictions between a right-wing candidate's personal conduct and their political positions? We're joined by Timothy Head. He's the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative political advocacy group. He joins us from just outside Atlanta. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
NPR
Morning news brief
The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
NPR
Jan. 6 committee is likely to make criminal referrals related to Capitol attack
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, told reporters Tuesday the panel is likely to make criminal referrals. "What we've decided is that we will probably make referrals – as to how many, we've not decided on the number," he...
NPR
McConnell criticizes Trump's calls to terminate the Constitution
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed back on Tuesday against former president and current 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump's calls to terminate the Constitution. "Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me would have a very hard time...
NPR
Why some Republicans want to narrow who counts as Black
Republican officials in Louisiana want to change how Black people are counted in voting maps. If their plan is successful, it could shrink the power of Black voters across the country — and further gut the Voting Rights Act.
New busload of migrants from Nicaragua dropped off at Kamala Harris’ DC home
Dozens of migrants were bused from Texas to DC and deposited on the doorstep of border czar and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday morning. The newcomers, who said they came from Nicaragua, were filmed getting off the bus, some wrapped in blankets against the morning chill, carrying their belongings outside the Naval Observatory shortly before 7 a.m. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach tweeted that the new arrivals — among them young children — were immediately met by volunteers from the humanitarian organization SAMU First Response who assessed their needs and found out their travel plans, before loading them into vans headed for the...
Supreme Court Ruling Sought In Florida Redistricting Fight
House and Senate lawyers want to go quickly to the Florida Supreme Court in a legal battle about whether key lawmakers and staff members should be required to give depositions about a congressional redistricting plan. The lawyers filed a document late Monday at the 1st
NPR
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
NPR
Will Arizona Officials Face Charges For Vote Certification Delay?
Under a court order, officials in Republican-controlled Cochise County, Ariz., finally certified their local midterm elections results after they missed the state's legal deadline and put more than 47,000 people's votes at risk. A bipartisan pair of former officials in the state are calling for the two members who initially voted against certification to be criminally investigated.
NPR
A Colorado web designer says a law is preventing her from doing wedding web designs
A Colorado web designer says the state's public accommodations law prevents her from doing web designs for weddings because she believes marriage should be between a man and a woman. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The question of discrimination was back before the Supreme Court today. Justices heard more than two...
Comments / 0