Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
According to your pet: share a poem
Here with our poet-in-residence, Kwame Alexander. Hello, Kwame. ALEXANDER: My daughter keeps bugging me about getting a dog. She doesn't have a sibling. ALEXANDER: So, I mean, look, I've never had a pet. We did have a stray cat we gave milk to named Boss. But what about you?. MARTIN:...
NPR
A Florida family turned Hurricane Ian debris into a festive Christmas garbage pile
Debris from Hurricane Ian debris is still piled up in some Florida neighborhoods. One family brought joy to their nieghborhood by decorating their garbage pile for the holidays. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Hurricane Ian left tons of debris on Florida sidewalks. Kerry Sheridan of WUSF reports homeowners are adapting. KERRY SHERIDAN,...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
NPR
Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques
(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
How 'goblin mode' became Oxford's word of the year
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been wearing pajamas all day while working from home or binge-watching TV in bed, you may be engaging in Oxford English Dictionary Word of the Year, goblin mode. The term caught on this year. It is defined as a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations. Does that mean no one's going to judge me for doing the show in my athleisure wear?
NPR
At many U.S. jails, keeping in touch with loved ones is unaffordable
People in Detroit jails are struggling to stay in touch with loved ones. The pandemic shut down in-person visits and many are finding the cost of phone calls prohibitive. Jails in almost all states charge people in their custody for phone calls up to a dollar a minute. That's left families struggling to stay in touch with their loved ones, especially in places where in-person visits never opened back up after COVID hit. Michigan Radio reporter Beenish Ahmed has this report from Detroit.
NPR
Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath dies at 90
One of the original cast members of TV's "Sesame Street" has died. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports on Bob McGrath, who was 90 years old when he passed away at his home in New Jersey. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Generations of children remember Bob McGrath as one of the friendly...
NPR
An independent entrepreneur adjusts to the rules of life with her parents
Audio will be available later today. 28-year-old Monica Lee used to work for a PR firm in China, now she's an entrepreneur in St. Louis and has had to readjust to life with her Korean American extended family.
NPR
Encore: Tasman Keith didn't come here to point fingers
In rural eastern Australia along a winding river is a tiny town with a hard history and a thriving hip-hop scene. (SOUNDBITE OF TASMAN KEITH SONG, "SHARKS") CHANG: Bowraville is a mission, an Indigenous community established in the 19th century to be deliberately separate from the white population. TASMAN KEITH:...
NPR
A Colorado web designer says a law is preventing her from doing wedding web designs
A Colorado web designer says the state's public accommodations law prevents her from doing web designs for weddings because she believes marriage should be between a man and a woman. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The question of discrimination was back before the Supreme Court today. Justices heard more than two...
NPR
Cimafunk on his Afro-Cuban roots, funk influence and band built on connection
One of the most significant things I learned in speaking with the musician Cimafunk at NPR Music's 15th anniversary celebration was about his recognition of and allegiance to his Afro-Cuban culture. During our conversation, he explains the origins of his stage name and how it reflects the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
NPR
2022 Books We Love: Staff Picks
Books We Love is a yearly labor of love here at NPR. Every year, the Books We Love team solicits recommendations from NPR staff and book critics and culls through them, creating an interactive reading guide you can use to find the perfect book for you or someone you love. Today, we're talking staff picks.
NPR
COVID might cause sleep troubles that can last even after the infection passes
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with journalist Emily Sohn about her National Geographic article on the connection between COVID infections and sleep disturbances. When you feel under the weather, doctor's orders are often stay home, get some rest, sleep it off. Well, that is sometimes easier said than done. Falling asleep, staying asleep can be difficult if you're sick. And for some people who've had COVID, the sleep disturbances may last for months, even after they otherwise feel better. Science journalist Emily Sohn dug into that in a recent piece for National Geographic. It's headlined "COVID-19 Can Ruin Your Sleep In Many Different Ways - Here's Why." Emily Sohn, welcome.
NPR
A few words of encouragement from his music teacher changed Karl Goldstein's life
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. If you were one of those kids who decided to stop playing a musical instrument and your parents never got over it, you may want to skip this story.
NPR
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
Poet Mary Norbert Korte left her life as a nun in the 1960s to pursue dual passions for beat poetry and the preservation of California's redwood forests. She died in November at age 88. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods...
NPR
A Maine community comes together to save a candlepin bowling tradition
We report next on a bid to save candlepin bowling. People with ties to New England and Canada's maritime provinces know this game, this disappearing sport that resembles but is not the same as other forms of bowling. Reporter Tressa Versteeg begins our story by showing what candlepin bowling is.
NPR
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76. She chronicled the fortunes of working-class people, especially women, with powerful movies such as "American Factory" and "Union Maids." AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs,...
Comments / 0