Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
Poet Mary Norbert Korte left her life as a nun in the 1960s to pursue dual passions for beat poetry and the preservation of California's redwood forests. She died in November at age 88. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods...
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76. She chronicled the fortunes of working-class people, especially women, with powerful movies such as "American Factory" and "Union Maids." AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs,...
Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath dies at 90
One of the original cast members of TV's "Sesame Street" has died. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports on Bob McGrath, who was 90 years old when he passed away at his home in New Jersey. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Generations of children remember Bob McGrath as one of the friendly...
H.C. McEntire, 'New View'
Every October, those of us in the Northern Hemisphere are treated to a "hunter's moon." Also called the sanguine moon, the full moon in October is thought to connote optimism in the face of difficulty. This celestial phenomenon serves as the central allegory of "New View" by H.C. McEntire, a song that evokes the winsome austerity of autumn via understated instrumentation reverberating with a warmth and sonic expansiveness reminiscent of Daniel Lanois' Acadie.
Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques
(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
2022 Books We Love: Staff Picks
Books We Love is a yearly labor of love here at NPR. Every year, the Books We Love team solicits recommendations from NPR staff and book critics and culls through them, creating an interactive reading guide you can use to find the perfect book for you or someone you love. Today, we're talking staff picks.
Watch Cimafunk live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
There is no escaping the infectious energy coming from the stage when Cimafunk is in the house. The Cuban vocalist and his band, El Tribu, kicked off our two-night celebration with their groovaliscious melding of Afro-Cuban music and funk. Whether the music reminds you of P-Funk or iconic Cuban vocalist Benny Moré, the call to dance is unshakable.
A Colorado web designer says a law is preventing her from doing wedding web designs
The question of discrimination was back before the Supreme Court today. Justices heard more than two hours of arguments in a test of public accommodations laws that protect same-sex couples from discrimination. You may recall that four years ago, the high court sidestepped the issue in a case involving a Colorado baker who refused to make custom wedding cakes for same-sex couples. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.
Encore: Tasman Keith didn't come here to point fingers
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with rapper Tasman Keith about his newest album, "A Colour Undone."
U2, Gladys Knight, George Clooney among 2022 Kennedy Center honorees
The stars turned out in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night for the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney, Tania León and U2 were celebrated for their contributions to American culture. Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile and a host of...
How 'goblin mode' became Oxford's word of the year
It's mindlessly binge-watching television without worrying about the time. It's eating snacks in bed without a care about leftover crumbs. And it's wearing the same pair of pajamas all week while working from home. Welcome to "goblin mode." The slang term is defined as a "type of behavior which is...
According to your pet: share a poem
Here with our poet-in-residence, Kwame Alexander. Hello, Kwame. ALEXANDER: My daughter keeps bugging me about getting a dog. She doesn't have a sibling. ALEXANDER: So, I mean, look, I've never had a pet. We did have a stray cat we gave milk to named Boss. But what about you?. MARTIN:...
'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' dissects how disinformation can kill democracies
Journalist and Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa thinks the world is facing a sort of World War III – especially as it relates to information. Her new book, How to Stand Up to a Dictator, details the relationship between trust, truth and democracy, and how social media's pull to inflammatory falsehoods can threaten that delicate balance. In this episode, she tells NPR's Scott Simon how the Philippines have become "a testing ground for attacks against America," and how investigative reporting on the matter is worth the risks it poses.
A new policy in New York City makes it easier for homeless people to be forcibly hospitalized
In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams plans to move homeless people with seeming mental illness to hospitals, possibly involuntarily. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is trying to make it easier for people who appear to have mental illness to be forcibly taken to the hospital. His new policy, announced last week, directs police officers and street outreach workers to transport someone to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation if they appear to be unable to meet their own basic needs. That's a shift from the previous standard, which indicated that someone had to pose a threat to themselves or others. Caroline Lewis, a health care reporter with WNYC in New York, has been following this story, and she joins me now. Welcome to the program.
