The AAAA title stage is set for Benedictine and Cedartown

The stage is set for the Class AAAA state finals next week. Defending champion Benedictine is back in the finals after taking down Troup 42-21 and the Cadets will face the Cedartown Bulldogs, who beat North Oconee in a close game, 28-20.

The Bulldogs will play for a state championship for the first time since 2001. They last won a state championship in 1963.

Check out how each team secured their wins Friday night in the semifinals.

Benedictine 42, Troup 21: In a rematch from 2020 where Benedictine beat Troup in a shootout in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs, the Cadets picked up another playoff win against the Tigers Friday night in the state semifinals.

The Cadets jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 42-21 win to advance to their second straight state finals.

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek threw three touchdown passes in the first half. Two of them went to Za’Quan Bryan, who hauled in TDs of 30 and 11 yards, respectively. His other TD pass went to Rasean Matthews.

By halftime, the Cadets led 35-0.

Their other two first-half scores came on the ground. Na’Seir Samuel and Houston Jackson each scored a rushing touchdown in the first half.

In the third quarter, the Cadets scored their sixth and final touchdown of the night when Matthews scored a 30-yard touchdown, his second of the night.

The Tigers did their best to make it a game in the second half.

Troup scored their first touchdown of the game in the third quarter and then got two more in the fourth quarter from Taeo Todd. But it was too little, too late.

With the win, the Cadets will face Class AAAA favorite Cedartown, who beat North Oconee to reach the finals. Cedartown (14-0) has yet to lose this season.

Cedartown 28, North Oconee 20: Both the Bulldogs and Titans entered Friday night’s semifinals showdown undefeated on the season and ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Class AAAA, respectively.

With the game tied at 7-7 late in the second quarter, the first big momentum shift occurred.

The Titans were driving and reached as far as the Bulldog 39 before a costly interception was returned for a touchdown with 1:26 left in the half. That gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead heading into halftime, and more importantly a lot of momentum.

Cedartown carried that newfound momentum into the third quarter and scored again. Standout running back Harlem Diamond caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Reece Tanner to extend their lead to 21-7.

The Titans answered back with a double pass that resulted in an 8-yard touchdown and that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 21-13 heading into the fourth quarter after the point-after attempt was blocked.

Just seconds into the fourth quarter, Diamond found the end zone again, this time from 10 yards away to extend their lead to a game-high 15 points, 28-13.

Three minutes later, the Titans got on the board again after Max Wilson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. That trimmed Cedartown’s lead to eight points, 28-20 with 8:13 left to play.

The Titans got the ball back late in the fourth quarter needing a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie. They got as far as the Cedartown 32 before facing a fourth-and-4 with 2:23 left in the fourth.

A costly false start penalty backed the Titans up five yards and on fourth-and-9, their pass attempt fell incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.

Cedartown was able to run out the final 2:16 and secure a spot in the Class AAAA state finals for the first time since 2001. For the second year in a row, the Titans' season comes to a disappointing end in the semifinals.