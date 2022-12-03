ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Police investigates deadly shooting on Pickering Street

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

VBPD tweeted around 2:20 a.m., that they were responding to a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

There was a heavy police presence and police asked everyone to please avoid the area.

Police provided an update reporting they located a man who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to verify his identity and notify his next of kin.

This is a developing story.

