Virginia Beach Police investigates deadly shooting on Pickering Street

Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

VBPD tweeted around 2:20 a.m., that they were responding to a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

There was a heavy police presence and police asked everyone to please avoid the area.

Police provided an update reporting they located a man who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to verify his identity and notify his next of kin.

This is a developing story.