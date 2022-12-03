Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Monday, Nov. 28
Occurred on N Brush. HEARD ONLY - UNK MALE WALKING IN RP'S YARD, POSS DRAGGING SOMETHING, RP SAID "I'M CALLING THE COPS" AND RESP SAID "I DON'T CARE". Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. 04:14 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211280015. Occurred at Lakeview Senior Apartments on Bevins. NEEDED MED - TXF TO...
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
3 arrested for attempted murder in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three men were arrested for a shooting that took place November 19, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday. SRPD say they responded to a 2 a. m. call in November from someone in the process of transferring their friend to a local hospital for a […]
ksro.com
One Injured in Santa Rosa from Microwave Fire
A person is recovering after food in a microwave caught fire in an apartment in Santa Rosa. A resident was microwaving food in a package that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon. The resident had put the fire out by the time firefighters got there, but smoke spread to the second floor of the apartment complex, and to part of the third floor. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. It’s unclear if it was the same person who had the microwave mishap.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Captured]Nighttime Attack with a Baseball Bat in a Willits Home Leaves Victim with Serious Injuries—Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect
In the early morning dark of Monday, December 5, 2022, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Kirsch is suspected of entering a Willits home and beating an occupant’s head and face with a baseball bat. Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizarraga told us the victim sustained “pretty serious injuries” and law enforcement...
mendofever.com
Early Morning Traffic Collision in Eastern Lake County Results in Major Injuries
The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicates a single-vehicle collision early this morning near the eastern Lake County town of Spring Valley resulted in major injuries. The incident reportedly occurred around 4:27 a.m. near the intersection of New Long Valley Road and Shasta Road before the “Cowboy Church”....
sonomastatestar.com
Friends and family of Sourdough and Co. shooting victim speak out
The suspected shooter in the Nov. 13 Sourdough and Co. incident, 19-year-old Jade Cutrer from Santa Rosa, was being held in Sonoma County jail with a $1 million dollar bail under suspicion of child endangerment, possession of firearm without a serial number and attempted murder, but was released on Nov.15 without any charges. Following the suspect’s release from jail, the friends and family of the 16-year-old shooting victim that was shot while working last week have begun speaking out about the incident on social media and to reporters as the attack appears to have been targeted.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Cannabis Delivery Driver
Police in Santa Rosa are investigating an armed robbery of a cannabis delivery driver that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 4:40 p.m., a delivery driver returning from a delivery in Oakland pulled onto Piner Place in Santa Rosa when a black Audi sedan pulled up directly behind the van and lightly rear-ended it, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
Lake County News
Local fire departments host 17th annual competition
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Vitalant, in coordination with 19 fire departments across Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, is proud to announce the 17th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Challenge. The challenge is a friendly competition among participating fire departments to see which department can host the largest blood drive between...
Lake County News
Supervisors to discuss process to appoint sheriff-coroner
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors this week will consider how to proceed with appointing a sheriff-coroner now that the current sheriff has announced his retirement. The board will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the board chambers on the first floor of the...
mendofever.com
Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
2 wanted for robbing cannabis delivery van in Santa Rosa; reward offered
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a cannabis delivery van on Thursday. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. The cannabis delivery driver made a delivery in Oakland, getting cash in return, SRPD […]
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Man Arrested After Deputies Locate Stolen Checks in His Vehicle
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-29-2022 at 10:15 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in...
mendofever.com
15-Year-Old Clearlake Boy Goes Missing
The following is a post from the Clearlake Police Department’s Facebook page:. Cameron Smith is described as a 15 year old white male juvenile, 6’00” tall, 160 pounds, with long brown curly hair and hazel eyes. Cameron was last seen wearing a gray Lower Lake High School...
mendofever.com
Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
ksro.com
Pedestrian Killed Outside of Rohnert Park Monday Morning Identified
The man who was killed outside of Rohnert Park after being hit twice by vehicles is being identified. CHP say the victim is 39-year-old Jay Holloway from Santa Rosa. The say Holloway was walking along Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, early Monday morning when he walked into the roadway and was struck by an approaching Ford Ranger. The Ford driver pulled over and called 911. It is then believed another vehicle drove by and hit Holloway and kept going, possibly unaware they had hit someone. Holloway was declared dead at the scene. CHP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
Lake County News
Clearlake City Council to hold special meeting Dec. 8
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council will hold a special meeting this week to accept final election results from the Nov. 8 general election and conduct some other end-of-year business. The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, for a closed session to discuss labor...
One minor and one young adult overdose on fentanyl
WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — Within a 12-hour period, one minor and one young adult overdosed on what they believed to be oxycodone, but instead contained fentanyl, according to the Winters Police Department. According to the police, both subjects took pills that appeared to be “Percocet M30” otherwise known as oxycodone, however, the pills actually contained […]
Lake County News
Kelseyville Unified celebrates 50th anniversary of Stokes Tournament
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Dec. 15 to 17, Kelseyville High School celebrates a 50-year basketball tradition as it hosts the 2022 Stokes Tournament. Visiting schools for the boys’ competition include Ukiah, Middletown and Potter Valley. Visiting schools for the girls’ competition include Upper Lake, Lower Lake and Ferndale.
