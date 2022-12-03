DWR announces initial state water project allocation of 5%, outlines actions for a possible fourth dry year

Statewide flu activity has reached high levels across California, which has the potential to add to an already concerning number of hospitalizations of children due to the spread of winter viruses including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, influenza and COVID-19. State public health leaders are reminding Californians that masking in indoor public places, among other safety measures, is effective at slowing the spread of respiratory viruses that are making children, and the elderly, very sick.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO