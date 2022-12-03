DWR announces initial state water project allocation of 5%, outlines actions for a possible fourth dry year

Read full article on original website
Governor unveils price gouging penalty on big oil’s excessive profits to protect Californians from being ripped off
SACRAMENTO — Following unexplained gas price hikes that led to record profits for Big Oil, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) on Monday unveiled a proposed price gouging penalty on oil companies’ excess profits to deter excessive price increases and keep money in Californians’ pockets.
Farm Bureau president rejects policy of scarcity for agriculture
California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson opened the organization’s 104th Annual Meeting in Monterey Monday by calling on policymakers to build critical infrastructure to protect water resources and allow America’s most important agricultural sector to continue to thrive. “The management of scarcity is failing,” Johansson told the gathering....
Department of Insurance investigation leads to $23.8 million settlement with Essilor Laboratories of America Inc.
SACRAMENTO — Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced that Essilor Laboratories of America Inc. has agreed to a $23.8 million settlement in a lawsuit which alleged the company violated the Insurance Frauds Prevention Act. The suit alleged Essilor provided kickbacks and other unlawful incentives to eye care providers that ultimately...
Statewide flu activity increases from moderate to high
Statewide flu activity has reached high levels across California, which has the potential to add to an already concerning number of hospitalizations of children due to the spread of winter viruses including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, influenza and COVID-19. State public health leaders are reminding Californians that masking in indoor public places, among other safety measures, is effective at slowing the spread of respiratory viruses that are making children, and the elderly, very sick.
Darling to chair board of statewide grocery association
During the California Grocers Association annual meeting on Nov. 30, outgoing board chair Renee Amen passed the gavel to Dennis Darling, who will serve as the next CGA board chair for 2023. Darling and his wife, Ruth, have owned and operated Foods Etc. in Clearlake and Susanville for 25 years.
Konocti Women’s Service Club holds Christmas gift baskets raffle
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Once again, the Konocti Women’s Service Club members are busy selling raffle tickets for your chance to win one or more beautiful gift baskets. Each of the eight baskets offered are overflowing with wonderful and surprising items for men, women, children, Christmas joy, a gardener's delight, a fun basket and even a pet gift basket.
