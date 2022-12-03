ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelseyville, CA

Lake County News

Konocti Women's Service Club holds Christmas gift baskets raffle

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Once again, the Konocti Women's Service Club members are busy selling raffle tickets for your chance to win one or more beautiful gift baskets. Each of the eight baskets offered are overflowing with wonderful and surprising items for men, women, children, Christmas joy, a gardener's delight, a fun basket and even a pet gift basket.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Local fire departments host 17th annual competition

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Vitalant, in coordination with 19 fire departments across Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, is proud to announce the 17th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Challenge. The challenge is a friendly competition among participating fire departments to see which department can host the largest blood drive between...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Kelseyville Unified celebrates 50th anniversary of Stokes Tournament

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Dec. 15 to 17, Kelseyville High School celebrates a 50-year basketball tradition as it hosts the 2022 Stokes Tournament. Visiting schools for the boys' competition include Ukiah, Middletown and Potter Valley. Visiting schools for the girls' competition include Upper Lake, Lower Lake and Ferndale.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake City Council to hold special meeting Dec. 8

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council will hold a special meeting this week to accept final election results from the Nov. 8 general election and conduct some other end-of-year business. The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, for a closed session to discuss labor...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, Nov. 26

Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Occurred at Lakeview Senior Apartments on Bevins. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 03:26 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211260015. Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF....
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: This week's cats

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control's shelter has three adoptable cats this week. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have been cleared for adoption.

