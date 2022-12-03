DEM advises identifying potential snow disposal sites to prevent contamination of water supplies this winter

Read full article on original website
RI fire marshal gives tips for preventing fires this winter
He said building fires become more common as the weather gets colder.
Lifespan, Care New England lost over $100 million combined this year
Newly released annual reports reveal Rhode Island's two largest hospital groups are struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic.
Rhode Island and Massachusetts both in ‘high’ category for flu activity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Both Rhode Island and Massachusetts are now in the “high” level category for flu activity, according to the CDC’s latest data. The data system monitors visits for respiratory illnesses that includes fever, plus a cough or sore throat. All states except six...
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes
“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
RI rated ‘good’ while Mass. gets ‘danger’ in new traffic safety report
Out of a possible 12 points, Rhode Island earned an 8 and Massachusetts earned a 3.
Homeless in RI: “No path to get help just crushes people” – Rev. Duane Clinker
A personal statement from Rev. Duane Clinker, Mathewson Street Church, Providence on the homelessness issue in Rhode Island:. The Governor continues to announce incremental improvements in emergency shelter beds in ways which are becoming a kind of torture for the unhoused outside. People are desperate for shelter and for some...
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
Weather Now: Drier and Brighter Sunday Ahead
After a wet and windy Saturday, we’ll be getting a drier and brighter Sunday. On Saturday, winds gusted as high as 50mph in Rhode Island with a peak wind gust of 52mph at Conimicut Light in Warwick. Rainfall will generally 1/2 inch to 3/4″ across the region. The transition to that drier air starts tonight […]
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Hospital Strike Averted In Rhode Island
A hospital strike in Rhode Island has been averted. The United Nurses and Allied Professionals union, representing more than six-hundred employees at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and CharterCare Home Health Services, has announced that a new deal has been overwhelmingly approved by members. Union general...
See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island. Walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades, Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of Christmas...
New England governors face push back from maritime groups
(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a...
Here’s why you don’t need to leave your home to shop local in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shop Local RI launched an online website in September, selling products and services from local businesses in the state. Lori Giuttari, chief marketing officer and co-owner of Visual Thrive and Shop Local RI discussed the differences between shopping with large corporations and shopping local. “We...
COMING MONDAY: Rhode Island’s Cannabis King
Cannabis is Rhode Island’s new fast-growing industry. One man is the emerging dominant player running the biggest dispensary. Exclusively on GoLocal on Monday — a look at Rhode Island State Police filings in a Superior Court case that shows more than a thousand calls and texts between an accused illegal alleged drug player, and this leader in Rhode Island’s cannabis industry.
Rhode Island State Police ring in the holiday season with donation drive
Rhode Island law enforcement organizations hosted their 'Kids, Cops & Christmas' event at the Rhode Island State Police Museum and Education Center Sunday. The agencies collected donations of new, unwrapped gifts and gift cards for toddlers through teens. In return, children of all ages were able to meet and take...
Some Mass. Residents See Utility Bills Triple. Here's Why Rates Are Skyrocketing
For some people over the past few days in the Boston area, opening their utility bill has been a pretty unpleasant surprise. The results of recent rate hikes seem to be clearly reflected in some utility customers' bills, including Kevin DeForge, who said his bill went from $90 to around $360.
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
Peter Culpo Owns a Variety of Restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts
While we knew we would be obsessed with our girlies Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia, we didn't know that their reality show would bring about two true stars in their own right. Low key, no actually high key, our favorite people on the TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, are their parents: Susan and Peter Culpo.
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000
From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
