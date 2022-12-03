Mark Rossi ready to take Dartmouth ice hockey to the next level

Mark Rossi wasn’t going to let a chance like this pass him by.

As soon as he heard that longtime Dartmouth hockey coach Mike Cappello was retiring after 239 wins and 24 years at the helm, Rossi applied for the job.

“Coaching at a high school like Dartmouth, these opportunities don’t come up very often,” he said. “Coach Cappello was there for almost 25 years. When you think about it, you have to put in for it. I said, ‘If I don’t take it now, I might be dead when (another opportunity) comes around again.’”

Rossi becomes the third head coach in the history of Dartmouth High’s hockey program.

“We are excited for our athletic community that Mark is leading our hockey program,” said Dartmouth High athletic director Andrew Crisafulli. “He is experienced and a great teacher of fundamental skills, while also understanding the importance of an educational athletics approach in high school sports. Mark has already begun the process of building positive relationships with his student-athletes, which is another great skill that he possesses.”

When New Bedford High ended its hockey program in 2017 with Rossi in his third year as the head coach, Rossi turned his attention to coaching youth hockey for the SouthCoast Panthers.

Still, Rossi always thought about a return to the high school hockey ranks.

“It was always in the back of my mind to get back into it,” said the 39-year-old father of three. “The right opportunity and the right timing.”

Inheriting a proven program like Dartmouth, Rossi hopes to take it to the next level.

“They’ve made the playoffs I don’t know how many years in a row,” he said. “It’s taking this program and getting it over the hump. Look at programs like Duxbury. It’s making the program attractive enough that Dartmouth is where kids want to play hockey. That was New Bedford High back in the day.”

Rossi, a 2002 New Bedford High graduate, played hockey for the Whalers in their glory days.

“It was great,” he said. “We were fortunate enough to have teams to come before us and the teams we were on we could compete at a high level.

“I’d love to get Dartmouth back up to that where you’re not only playing the best in Div. 2, but moving up. I want to make Dartmouth a high-caliber program to compete at the highest level.

“We definitely have some talent. We carry some of the top players in the area.”

Rossi said he and assistant coach Billy Rocha take a player-first approach to the sport.

“We’re both teachers so we understand what coaching at the high school level is like,” said Rossi, who played a year of lacrosse at Holy Cross and was a former lacrosse coach at New Bedford High. “It’s important to win, but there are other lessons to be taught like good teamwork and sportsmanship. We approach it from a teacher's lens. I think that’s what led me to getting the job at the end of the day.”

After being hit hard by graduation, Dartmouth will have several holes to fill on the ice this winter.

“You’re still developing talent,” Rossi said of high school hockey. “We only have three seniors; the majority of the team doesn’t have all that much on-ice experience. It’s always a developmental process — pointing out ways of making the players better and learning from mistakes.”

As a hockey player, Rossi was fundamentally sound in every aspect of the game and a driver of the team concept. Rossi’s experience as a youth hockey coach has given him the patience to develop players.

“We have a really good group of kids,” Rossi said. “We’re in a good situation, but the numbers are a little bit low. We want to get back to having a full legitimate squad and enough to form a JV schedule. That's one of the goals; give as many kids a chance to get on the ice as possible.”

Rossi knows that to achieve that goal, it all starts at the youth level, where he is currently coaching his 6-year-old son, Vince.

“No one has had that crowning achievement of a high school state championship recently,” Rossi said of the SouthCoast. “To get to that elite level, you have to put the work in and ground zero is with youth hockey.

“We live in Dartmouth now so it’ll be nice to be there in the beginning and if all works out, the end.”