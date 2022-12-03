Read full article on original website
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
Retired general says this move would be a win for Putin
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (ret.) tells CNN's John Berman what Russia may be hoping to achieve in their latest attacks against Ukraine.
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Recovers Guns, Cash From Properties of Pro-Kremlin Politician
KYIV (Reuters) - Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials found weapons and Russian cash on Wednesday after searching properties in around Kyiv linked to a pro-Russian former politician, the agency said. In a statement, the SBU said its searches of homes and offices belonging to Yevhen Murayev, who it said...
UN reviewing video of captured Russian soldiers who appear to have been killed at close range, NYT reports
The United Nations is reviewing reports that Ukrainian soldiers may have executed 10 Russian prisoners of war.
More than 400 Russian reservists died after their commanders ran away during a Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Russian soldier says
A Russian reservist said his unit was slaughtered in a Ukrainian attack after its officers fled. Around 570 of the reservists in his unit were from his home city, and only 130 survived, he said. Their wives are pleading with authorities to rescue the mobilized men, per Russian outlet Verstka.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
5 NATO carrier strike groups, including the US Navy's newest supercarrier, are patrolling waters around Europe
A top US defense official told reporters at a briefing that the patrols are an opportunity for allies to practice NATO's "deter and defend" concept.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine
Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said. It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Wives of Russian soldiers showed up at Ukraine border and demanded to take their husbands home, report says
Wives of Russian soldiers traveled to a military base at the Ukrainian border, The Insider reported. They said their husbands were wounded on the front and demanded they be taken out of the country. One woman said if officials don't help, she would go to the front to rescue the...
Russian forces were suffering from 'electronic fratricide' within days of attacking Ukraine, a new report says
Early in the war, Russia's military tried to jam Ukrainian radars and communications and end up jamming its own troops as well.
Russian Colonel Arrested After Demanding Washing Machine Bribe
Ivan Mertvishchev demanded the appliance from a military staff member who was recruiting for Russia's autumn draft.
Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic
Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
