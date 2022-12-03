MAC championship preview: Toledo football vs. Ohio

The 2022 football season has been a rollercoaster for Toledo.

The Rockets found a groove during the first half of the season and looked like they would cruise to the Mid-American Conference West Division championship. In a way, they did, clinching with two games left to play.

But the second half of the season was turbulent, with three losses, including consecutive games entering Saturday's MAC title showdown with Ohio.

However, five losses or not, Toledo is still playing for a championship. Win on Saturday, and most of the haranguing will cease.

"What you plan for the entire year is to be paying football in Week 14," Toledo coach Jason Candle said. "That's right in front of us right now. Really excited for our team, our coaching staff, and our program to be in this position. Getting to Week 14 is a special deal."

Here’s what to know about the matchup:

Who: Toledo (7-5) vs. Ohio (9-3)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Ford Field

Spread: Toledo by 3

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1370 AM; 1230 AM

PLAYERS TO WATCH

■ Toledo: Dequan Finn. The Rockets are at their best when Finn is at his best, and that hasn't happened since he was injured at Buffalo. Prior to the setback, Finn was completing nearly 60 percent of his passes and averaging more than six yards per carry. Since he returned, Finn, who's currently dealing with a nagging ankle injury, is 26 of 49 with three touchdowns and three interceptions, and he has gained two rushing yards on 10 carries. Finn's stat line will play a significant role in the game's outcome.

■ Ohio: CJ Harris. The sample size is small, but the backup quarterback came up huge for the Bobcats. Replacing the injured Kurtis Rourke — the MACs offensive player of the year — Harris completed 10 of 21 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and ran for 65 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 38-14 victory over Bowling Green. Was it a sign of things to come or a one-game blip?

STATS TO KNOW

■ 116-52: The combined score of Ohio's wins over Western Michigan, Bowling Green, and Buffalo — UT’s three conference losses. (Toledo beat Kent State 52-31. The Golden Flashes beat Ohio 31-24.)

■ 0-4: Ohio's record in MAC championship games. The only other school to appear in multiple title games and not win is Kent State (0-2).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Sieh Bangura vs. Toledo front seven: The MAC's freshman of the year could be what pushes Ohio over the top against the Rockets. Bangura has 884 yards and 11 touchdowns on 177 carries, averaging 5.0 yards per rush. His production, with a backup quarterback who has limited experience, will be crucial for Ohio's offense.

Toledo's rush defense ranks second in MAC games (132.0 yards) and 71st nationally (150.3 yards). The Rockets gave up 15 rushing touchdowns to MAC opponents, more than any other team. But it allowed a MAC-low 3.4 yards per rush.

PREDICTIONS

Kyle Rowland, Toledo beat reporter: It's hard to get the final two games out of my head. Not only did Toledo look horrible on defense against Bowling Green and on offense against Western Michigan, but health is also a major concern, especially with Finn. I think Toledo can beat Ohio with Tucker Gleason, but he has a steel plate in his left hand. He said it didn't bother him against Western — and maybe it didn't — but the stats tell another story, whether he faced heavy pressure or not. It's hard to ignore how good Ohio's been in the MAC all year, even if Rourke is out. Harris looked solid against a Bowling Green team that beat Toledo. Comparing scores with opponents can be a dangerous game, but it's obvious that UT has struggled against the MAC East. Ohio 34, Toledo 17 .

David Briggs, sports columnist: With a MAC title — and maybe more — on the line, the Rockets will be ready to play. They have the horsepower to win, too, especially if Dequan Finn is healthy and looking like his old dual-threat self. But even without star passer Kurtis Rourke, an Ohio team that’s won seven straight games by an average margin of 17.4 points will be too much. Give me the opportunistic Bobcats in a close one. Key stat: Toledo is 121st nationally with a minus-9 turnover margin and is 1-5 when turning it over multiple times. Ohio is third nationally with a plus-13 margin. Ohio 28, Toledo 24.

Jason Arkley, Ohio beat reporter for SUACBobcats.com: At the risk of incensing superstitious OU fans, yep, I think THIS is the year the Bobcats finally get that elusive MAC title. In a wildly inconsistent year for the league, Ohio has been rock-solid in all facets since virtually the moment the conference season began. While it's true that MAC MVP and Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke will miss the game, backup CJ Harris got some vital experience in Game 12 that should help the Bobcats in Detroit. MAC Coach of the Year Tim Albin engineered a 3-9 to 9-3 turnaround for OU this season and it was a dominant run. Ohio led the MAC in scoring offense, ranked second in scoring defense, and played with the lead in hand for more than 80 percent of the entire conference season.

Toledo was primed early in the season but has looked like anything but a division champ of late. With injuries to the quarterback position, as well, and two lackluster losses to end the regular season, the Rockets will be lacking momentum. Toledo will have its hands full, on both sides of the ball, as OU has checked all the boxes in amassing a seven-game winning streak. A healthy, and in rhythm Finn, gives UT a puncher's chance, and Ohio has never played its best in Detroit (0-4 in MAC title games there), but 54 years is long enough for the Bobcats to wait for a MAC title. Ohio 31, Toledo 21.

