Manchester, CT

East Windsor barn returns to PZC

EAST WINDSOR — The East Windsor Historical Society has submitted a new application to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a hotly contested proposal to host an event venue at the 115 Scantic Road barn after withdrawing its previous one over procedural errors. A public hearing on the original...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Council to make appointments to diversity panel

ENFIELD —The Town Council plans to postpone its announcement of appointments to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee to its Dec. 19 meeting, saying they received nearly double the number of applicants than available seats. A dozen residents applied for consideration. Rather than make appointments at tonight’s Town Council...
ENFIELD, CT
Police: Man hit with hammer in Manchester Walmart fight

MANCHESTER — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a hammer during a fight in Walmart Monday, police said. The person appears to have minor injuries to his hand, police said. The brawl broke out shortly before 10 a.m. near the Customer Service department of the store at 420 Buckland Hills Drive, according to an Atlas One alert.
MANCHESTER, CT
Coventry High School

COVENTRY — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Coventry High School.
COVENTRY, CT
Enfield man killed Monday in 7-vehicle crash on I-84

HARTFORD — An Enfield resident was killed Monday morning in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 involving three tractor-trailers, a city bus, and three cars. Gary Carter, 59, of Enfield was driving a tractor-trailer in the right center lane of I-84 westbound just before Exit 44 in Hartford. According to state police, Carter was unable to stop his vehicle for an unknown reason and collided with the rear end of a city bus stopped in traffic in the right center lane.
ENFIELD, CT
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities. Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who...
WATERBURY, CT
Defendant in West Haven trial guilty of fraud, conspiracy

The defendant in a high-profile fraud trial involving the theft of more than $431,000 from the city of West Haven was found guilty Friday of two federal crimes. After roughly five hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury convicted John Trasacco, a Branford resident, of wire fraud and a federal conspiracy charge.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Adamec: Knighton's comeback sees the light of day

BERLIN — The comeback started the day after Amir Knighton had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The countdown for the Rockville High football team’s sophomore to play his next game started today. When the Rams return to action for their 2023...
BERLIN, CT

