Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Looking at extreme snow statistics for the Baltimore winters

BALTIMORE — With meteorological winter in full swing, the question starts to get brought up 'when will we see snow?'. As we know in Baltimore, winter can be feast or famine with snow. From big nor'easters that bring in huge amounts of snow, like our most recent one in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters battle building fire in Towson

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling a building fire in the unit block of West Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson, Maryland, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company.The flames appeared to stem from the basement area of the building, volunteer firefighters said.WJZ will continue to monitor this developing story.
TOWSON, MD
WTOP

Baltimore sees Maryland’s first cold-related death of winter season

Maryland Department of Health officials have announced the first cold-related illness death of the 2022-2023 winter season in the city of Baltimore. Officials said Friday that a woman that was “in the 60 to 70 age range” died from a cold-related illness — an announcement that comes amid concerns about the spread of respiratory illnesses like RSV and COVID-19 during the winter months.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Maryland reports first cold-related illness death

(Baltimore, MD) -- A senior citizen is the first Marylander to die from a cold-related illness this year. Maryland Health said the individual lived in Baltimore City. The woman was between the ages of 60 and 70. Marylanders are being encouraged to dress properly for cold weather and call 2-1-1...
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
BmoreArt Magazine

Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade

Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland

A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

39-Year-Old Arrested in Baltimore Murder

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man that happened on November 7th. Southeast District Police Patrol Officers heard a gunshot at the 4000 Block of East Lombard Street shortly before 1:30 am. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He did not survive. 39-year-old Keith Luckey was arrested today and charged with 1st-degree murder. Initial investigation revealed that the victim threw a brick at the suspect before the suspect shot him. The post 39-Year-Old Arrested in Baltimore Murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Amber Alert issued for missing Towson girl

TOWSON – Police in Baltimore County are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. 17-year-old Hermonie Jean Quick (5’2”, 130 lbs.). Last seen in the Towson area. Unknown clothing description. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Amber Alert issued for missing Towson girl appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOWSON, MD

