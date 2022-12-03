ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, VA

cardinalnews.org

Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue

A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Stratton Elementary closed Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary in Beckley is closed today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to a social media post from the school, the closure is due to a power outage.
BECKLEY, WV
The Tomahawk

Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City

Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will expand its course offerings at the Mercer County campus by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. During the two-semester program, students study anatomy and physiology, kinesiology, and specific types of massage, including Swedish, eastern, deep...
PRINCETON, WV
cardinalnews.org

Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations

Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSET

Expect delays on I-81 for upcoming road work

RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — If you use I-81 for your work commute or are planning to travel on it over the next few weeks, be alert and prepared for upcoming delays for road work near Radford. A four-mile stretch on both I-81 North and South will be undergoing a...
RADFORD, VA
cardinalnews.org

Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville

Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Chilhowie, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CHILHOWIE, VA
Virginian Review

Williams Responds to Marie March’s Push for Prosecution of County Official

Stuart, VA (VR) - On Monday, a story broken by the Cardinal News revealed that Delegate Marie March had triggered a special prosecutor to investigate Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. March alleged that Mr. Sweet was part of a criminal conspiracy to victimize her. On November 15th, the special prosecutor reported that he “cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven.” He added that “the fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license…is certainly not illegal and could in no way be...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WRDW-TV

N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the shooting occurred around midnight in the 1000 block of Mt Zion Road in Elk Creek. Deputies say 41-year-old Samuel...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA

