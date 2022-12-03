Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue
A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
lootpress.com
Prep Basketball Preview: Summers County brings back big senior class
The Summers County boys basketball team has persevered through a few rough seasons. This year with many starers back in tow they’re hoping to change their fortunes and build on a nine-win campaign. “Last year we only graduated one and the year before it was the Covid year and...
Stratton Elementary closed Tuesday
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary in Beckley is closed today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to a social media post from the school, the closure is due to a power outage.
The Tomahawk
Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City
Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
lootpress.com
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Bluefield and James Monroe earn No. 1 spots in respective classes in preseason AP poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys preseason basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 17, University 14, Spring Mills 10, Capital 9, Martinsburg 8, Hurricane 7, Woodrow Wilson 7, Musselman 4, Spring Valley 1. Class AAA. 1....
State Police Reviewing Hiring of Former Trooper Accused in Killings
State Police Reviewing Hiring of Former Trooper Accused in Killings
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
woay.com
Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
woay.com
New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will expand its course offerings at the Mercer County campus by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. During the two-semester program, students study anatomy and physiology, kinesiology, and specific types of massage, including Swedish, eastern, deep...
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
cardinalnews.org
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
WSET
Expect delays on I-81 for upcoming road work
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — If you use I-81 for your work commute or are planning to travel on it over the next few weeks, be alert and prepared for upcoming delays for road work near Radford. A four-mile stretch on both I-81 North and South will be undergoing a...
lootpress.com
Free adult certification course being offered at Tazewell County Career and Technical Center
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Tazewell County Career and Technical Center will offer a free adult mechatronics course. The course will start on Monday, January 9, 2023, and will run through March 2, 2023. The eight-week course will be held Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. each evening.
cardinalnews.org
Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville
Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
wbtw.com
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of Virginia ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property...
Chilhowie, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Williams Responds to Marie March’s Push for Prosecution of County Official
Stuart, VA (VR) - On Monday, a story broken by the Cardinal News revealed that Delegate Marie March had triggered a special prosecutor to investigate Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. March alleged that Mr. Sweet was part of a criminal conspiracy to victimize her. On November 15th, the special prosecutor reported that he “cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven.” He added that “the fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license…is certainly not illegal and could in no way be...
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
WDBJ7.com
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the shooting occurred around midnight in the 1000 block of Mt Zion Road in Elk Creek. Deputies say 41-year-old Samuel...
