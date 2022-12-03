Read full article on original website
WVDA Sponsors Vets and Heroes to Ag Pitch Competition
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) will host its first Veteran and Heroes to Agriculture Pitch Competition in March of 2023. The competition aims to help Veteran and Heroes to Agriculture members by developing business plans and awarding funds for capital investments. The top prize will be $10,000 to build or expand an agribusiness. Applicants can start signing up this month on the WVDA website.
West Virginia American Water Proudly Recognizes the American Water Charitable Foundation 2022 Workforce Readiness Grantee
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council was awarded a 2022 Workforce Readiness Grant, supporting communities served by West Virginia American Water.
Gov. Justice partners with Comcast to connect 2,100+ unserved West Virginia homes and businesses
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced he officially signed West Virginia’s Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program grants for Comcast to begin construction activities to connect more than 2,100 unserved homes and businesses across the state. Comcast next month will begin to execute the buildout plan for two projects totaling more than $10 million, enabled in part by a $7.5 million state grant to provide more residents in Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Morgan, Ohio, and Putnam counties access to Comcast’s smart, fast and reliable fiber network.
West Virginia Business Hall of Fame now accepting nominations for 2023 class
West Virginia is ready to honor a new class of business success stories. Nominations for the 2023 West Virginia Business Hall of Fame are being accepted through Jan. 2, 2023. Now in its 22nd year, the Hall of Fame recognizes business leaders who, throughout their careers, have demonstrated extraordinary influence and impact in their fields. Nominations are open to individuals who have built their careers in West Virginia, been educated in West Virginia, or are native to West Virginia.
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
WVDNR announces increased 2022 fall turkey harvest
FARMINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia’s 2022 fall turkey harvest increased by almost 46 percent over last year’s harvest, according to preliminary results released by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Fall turkey hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season compared to 694 birds last year....
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions in Fayette County within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1400 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is expanding the college’s offerings at the Mercer County Campus in Princeton by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. Applications are being accepted now and classes will begin in February 2023. “Massage therapy has been...
Oceana Council meeting agenda announced
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Oceana has released the planned agenda for the upcoming Regular Council meeting set to take place on Thursday , December 8, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held at Oceana City Hall and will touch upon a number of issues...
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Bluefield and James Monroe earn No. 1 spots in respective classes in preseason AP poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys preseason basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 17, University 14, Spring Mills 10, Capital 9, Martinsburg 8, Hurricane 7, Woodrow Wilson 7, Musselman 4, Spring Valley 1. Class AAA. 1....
Prep Basketball Preview: Summers County brings back big senior class
The Summers County boys basketball team has persevered through a few rough seasons. This year with many starers back in tow they’re hoping to change their fortunes and build on a nine-win campaign. “Last year we only graduated one and the year before it was the Covid year and...
911 calls reporting shootings at local high schools deemed fraudulent
SOUTH CHARLESTON/HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First responder personnel made their way to a pair of schools Wednesday morning following calls to 911 in which purported shootings were reported. The schools specifically alluded to in these calls were Huntington High School and South Charleston High School, and authorities say the...
The Mystery Hole is a gravity-defying wonder
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The eye-catching tourist attraction located right off U.S. Route 60 near Hawks Nest State Park has been baffling guests for decades. At first glance, it may look like an old-fashioned tourist trap but this place genuinely has people scratching their heads and leaving with many questions.
Prep Basketball Preview: Shady Spring aiming with for another championship with loaded schedule
It’s a new year but the goal remains the same for the Shady Spring boys basketball team – win a state championship. This time last year the Tigers were riding high after clinching their first title in 2021. This year there’s motivation as they lost to Fairmont Senior on a buzzer beater in the state championship game last season.
Boys Basketball Preview: Change is in order for Greater Beckley Christian
Coming off of a historic run the the Class A state championship game last year, change is the key phrase for the Greater Beckley Christian boys basketball team this year. “We had a lot of turnover which is typical each year. We lost some seniors and some guys transferred out,” head coach Justin Arvon said. “We lost a lot of scoring and a lot minutes played last year. We ended up losing seven off last year’s team.”
Summers County Sheriff’s Department admonishes those not providing sufficient winter shelter for pets
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Tuesday reiterating regulations as pertaining to the proper care of animals kept as pets. The statement comes in the wake of an increased volume of calls to the department reporting dogs having been left outside in...
Boys Basketball Preview: PikeView hoping experience leads to improvement
After fielding a competitive team in 2020, PikeView took its licks last season, falling to eventual Class AAA runner-up Shady Spring in the sectional opener. Now head coach Colton Thompson is hoping the offseason did his returning players some good and that his talented freshman group can contribute from the jump.
Boys Basketball Preview: Trail looking for some good fortune this season
If there is a list of teams that deserves some good fortune this season, Midland Trail definitely qualifies. Promising starts for the Patriots each of the last three seasons have been derailed by numerous Covid issues and injuries. “Every year I have the same conversation that we are going to...
Prep Basketball Preview: James Monroe loaded for another title run
Success is in the air in Lindside. Last season the James Monroe boys basketball team capped a 28-0 season with the first state championship in program history. The football team followed this past fall with a trip to the state championship game, falling to Williamstown. Now the basketball team will...
