Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie
AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals
As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
outerbanksvoice.com
New Manteo health center aims for spring open
A federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Manteo is slated to open its doors sometime next spring, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. Health Centers. Rockenstein provided the update during the Dec. 6 Manteo Healthcare Task Force meeting, where he said his organization, which includes...
Woman injured following overnight shooting at Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club
According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
WAVY News 10
Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
Food drive held along Church Street after neighborhood's food supply was cut off
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held an emergency food drive Tuesday morning along Church Street after the neighborhood's food supply was drastically cut off.
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
WAVY News 10
2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
Navy identifies 4 Naval Station Norfolk sailors who died by suicide
All four sailors died over the span of a month while working at the same command: The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC).
WAVY News 10
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing …. Family says loved one’s death at hands of police …. "The family wants this tragic event to be a learning lesson to the community. The crimes that were committed aren't acceptable and resulted in my brother's death." Read more: https://bit.ly/3VCZM2x. More...
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton
HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Essential housing remains a hot topic, appeal filed for Nags Head project
“I cannot think of another more pressing issue we face at this time in the county than essential housing,” said Robert L. Woodard, chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners. Woodard said that he and other board members were contacted daily via emails and phone calls, as well...
Duo who monitored police scanner app amid Virginia Beach Food Lion burglary sentenced
Two men convicted in a Food Lion burglary earlier this year have been sentenced.
WAVY News 10
Two men missing in Suffolk considered endangered
Nine months after WAVY's initial investigation, Norfolk says 4 of the 8 parking garages from our original report have surveillance cameras back online. The 61-year-old victim later died at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital. She has not been identified at this time, but her body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk. A second victim, a 64-year-old man, had a minor injury and refused treatment at the scene.
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney's new commercial
Virginia Beach natives, The Pocta Family, were selected to be a part of JCPenney's new holiday commercial
WAVY News 10
Chopper 10: Holiday Lights at the Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Chopper 10 takes you for an aerial view of the Holiday Lights at the Beach at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. Check out the video above. The event runs through Jan. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Go to beacheventsvb.com or call 757-385-7873 for...
'It's really unacceptable:' Antisemitic flyers distributed in Newport News
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found in the Beechwood community off of Denbigh Boulevard.
WAVY News 10
Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in Virginia Beach
Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in …. Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Local foundation hosts holiday shopping spree for...
Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing. “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
WAVY News 10
Jacqueline Ortiz Full Interview
Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in …. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News Kiahnna Patterson reports. Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services. Chesapeake mass shooting...
Comments / 0