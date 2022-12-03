Read full article on original website
woay.com
New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will expand its course offerings at the Mercer County campus by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. During the two-semester program, students study anatomy and physiology, kinesiology, and specific types of massage, including Swedish, eastern, deep...
cardinalnews.org
New scholarship created at UVA Wise; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
woay.com
Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
Stratton Elementary closed Tuesday
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary in Beckley is closed today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to a social media post from the school, the closure is due to a power outage.
The Tomahawk
Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City
Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
woay.com
EPA head scheduled to visit McDowell County
McDowell County, WV (WOAY) – The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to visit McDowell County, where residents recently got access to clean water after years of boil water advisories due to ongoing infrastructure issues. EPA administrator Michael Regan will discuss drinking water and wastewater inequity...
cardinalnews.org
Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue
A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
State Police Reviewing Hiring of Former Trooper Accused in Killings
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Rare Earth Metal Extraction Facility to Open in West Virginia with $60 Million Investment
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that...
WSET
Expect delays on I-81 for upcoming road work
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — If you use I-81 for your work commute or are planning to travel on it over the next few weeks, be alert and prepared for upcoming delays for road work near Radford. A four-mile stretch on both I-81 North and South will be undergoing a...
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
New Community Park opens in Summers County
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the City of Hinton held an official grand opening ceremony for the new Community Park in town. The event attracted many within the community who was excited to come out and celebrate the opening of the new park while enjoying donuts and apple cider.
wdrb.com
'Unacceptable': EPA head says of West Virginia water issues
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the federal Environmental Protection Agency has visited a West Virginia county where some residents recently got access to clean water after years of having to boil it before drinking. EPA Administrator Michael Regan spoke with community members in McDowell County about drinking water and wastewater inequity. Regan's Journey to Justice tour focuses on historically disadvantaged communities. Residents in the small, majority-Black community of Keystone had to boil their water for a decade until finally getting hooked up to a new water system about a year ago. A coal company had built the original system, but no on took over when it left and the lines deteriorated.
eenews.net
EPA takes environmental justice push to coal country
EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday expanded his environmental justice push to coal country with a trip to a rural, Trump-loving town in West Virginia long plagued by serious water problems. Regan is in McDowell County — population 20,000 — to highlight defective sewer systems and dilapidated plumbing in Appalachia....
WVNT-TV
Measles Cases Resurge
Raleigh County launches fundraiser for new playgrounds. Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is asking the public to help build three new playgrounds that will be “all-inclusive,” according to Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams. Christmas comes early to Brushfork Elementary School. Christmas comes early to Brushfork...
UPDATE: More details and photos released on Wyoming County train derailment
UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. Rail cars crushed several automobiles at a nearby wrecker service, but the vehicles […]
lootpress.com
Prep Basketball Preview: Summers County brings back big senior class
The Summers County boys basketball team has persevered through a few rough seasons. This year with many starers back in tow they’re hoping to change their fortunes and build on a nine-win campaign. “Last year we only graduated one and the year before it was the Covid year and...
cardinalnews.org
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
WDBJ7.com
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the shooting occurred around midnight in the 1000 block of Mt Zion Road in Elk Creek. Deputies say 41-year-old Samuel...
