Tazewell County, VA

woay.com

New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will expand its course offerings at the Mercer County campus by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. During the two-semester program, students study anatomy and physiology, kinesiology, and specific types of massage, including Swedish, eastern, deep...
PRINCETON, WV
cardinalnews.org

New scholarship created at UVA Wise; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
WISE, VA
woay.com

Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Stratton Elementary closed Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary in Beckley is closed today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to a social media post from the school, the closure is due to a power outage.
BECKLEY, WV
The Tomahawk

Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City

Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
woay.com

EPA head scheduled to visit McDowell County

McDowell County, WV (WOAY) – The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to visit McDowell County, where residents recently got access to clean water after years of boil water advisories due to ongoing infrastructure issues. EPA administrator Michael Regan will discuss drinking water and wastewater inequity...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
cardinalnews.org

Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue

A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSET

Expect delays on I-81 for upcoming road work

RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — If you use I-81 for your work commute or are planning to travel on it over the next few weeks, be alert and prepared for upcoming delays for road work near Radford. A four-mile stretch on both I-81 North and South will be undergoing a...
RADFORD, VA
Lootpress

New Community Park opens in Summers County

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the City of Hinton held an official grand opening ceremony for the new Community Park in town. The event attracted many within the community who was excited to come out and celebrate the opening of the new park while enjoying donuts and apple cider.
HINTON, WV
wdrb.com

'Unacceptable': EPA head says of West Virginia water issues

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the federal Environmental Protection Agency has visited a West Virginia county where some residents recently got access to clean water after years of having to boil it before drinking. EPA Administrator Michael Regan spoke with community members in McDowell County about drinking water and wastewater inequity. Regan's Journey to Justice tour focuses on historically disadvantaged communities. Residents in the small, majority-Black community of Keystone had to boil their water for a decade until finally getting hooked up to a new water system about a year ago. A coal company had built the original system, but no on took over when it left and the lines deteriorated.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
eenews.net

EPA takes environmental justice push to coal country

EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday expanded his environmental justice push to coal country with a trip to a rural, Trump-loving town in West Virginia long plagued by serious water problems. Regan is in McDowell County — population 20,000 — to highlight defective sewer systems and dilapidated plumbing in Appalachia....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Measles Cases Resurge

Raleigh County launches fundraiser for new playgrounds. Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is asking the public to help build three new playgrounds that will be “all-inclusive,” according to Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams. Christmas comes early to Brushfork Elementary School. Christmas comes early to Brushfork...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: More details and photos released on Wyoming County train derailment

UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. Rail cars crushed several automobiles at a nearby wrecker service, but the vehicles […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
cardinalnews.org

Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations

Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the shooting occurred around midnight in the 1000 block of Mt Zion Road in Elk Creek. Deputies say 41-year-old Samuel...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA

