ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WAR ON COAL: Biden’s policies put Americans at risk for long blackouts, West Virginia coal rep says

By Lootpress News Staff
lootpress.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 32

matt b
2d ago

Yet the railroad unions and the coal miners unions will continue to contribute to democrats during elections. You brought this on yourselves.

Reply(7)
12
Walter Mitchell
2d ago

Ration our supplies to Blue States. after all they put him in office, let them suffer the consequences. Keep our coal for our state and let them find another source.

Reply(2)
8
Dorsie Shiflett
2d ago

what needs to happen is shut down the power plants and put the coal miners off work also let the rail road workers go on strike like the umwa did in the earley 70s them see where old joe stands when people don't have power this winter

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
Alissa Rose

Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.

Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy