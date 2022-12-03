WAR ON COAL: Biden’s policies put Americans at risk for long blackouts, West Virginia coal rep says

Read full article on original website
matt b
2d ago
Yet the railroad unions and the coal miners unions will continue to contribute to democrats during elections. You brought this on yourselves.
Walter Mitchell
2d ago
Ration our supplies to Blue States. after all they put him in office, let them suffer the consequences. Keep our coal for our state and let them find another source.
Dorsie Shiflett
2d ago
what needs to happen is shut down the power plants and put the coal miners off work also let the rail road workers go on strike like the umwa did in the earley 70s them see where old joe stands when people don't have power this winter
