MT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Raleigh County apartment sustained significant damage Tuesday morning when a vehicle drove through the front of the dwelling. The incident, which occurred at apartment 409 of the Oakmont Greene Apartment Complex in Mt. Hope, is purported to have been accidental, and no injuries have been reported as pertaining to the residents of the apartment or the driver of the vehicle.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO