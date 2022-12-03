ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Calacino’s Pizzeria Donates Thousands of Dollars to Hospice of Southern West Virginia

By Lootpress News Staff
 4 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — After hosting three days of entertainment, auctions, and food, Calacino’s Pizzeria owner Jeff Weeks visited the Hospice of Southern West Virginia campus to present the organization with the money raised from the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit.

Weeks and his team raised $8,000 during the three-day event that took place in late November. This year marked the benefit’s sixth year and the largest donation amount to date from the event. The Thomas Dahly Band, Piney Creek Canyon Band, and Matt Jones & the Road performed for packed audiences. Every dollar raised at the benefit was donated to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

“We are extremely grateful to Jeff and the Calacino’s team for the amount of work and effort they put in to making the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit such a great event,” HSWV Chief Executive Officer Janett Green said. “Donations like this are critical to keeping our mission alive in Southern West Virginia.”

This Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit is hosted in honor of Jeff’s mother who was a patient at Hospice of Southern West Virginia and has donated over $25,000 since 2017.

