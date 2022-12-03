ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Man arrested on murder charges in Rocky Mount case where toddlers were found in car with 2 bodies

By Cindy Bae
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

A man is now behind bars accused of shooting and killing two adults inside a car in Rocky Mount and leaving two children alive in the backseat.

Rocky Mount Police Department announced Saturday morning that 42-year-old Eric Coley was in jail on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Coley is being held at the Nash County Detention Facility without bond. His first court appearance is Monday morning.

Investigators did not release any further details about the circumstances surrounding the murders.

What we know about the case comes from a press conference that happened Thursday morning. In that, Police Chief Robert Hassell identified the two murdered adults as 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown. The surviving children were described as being "toddler age."

Workers arriving Thursday morning at Barnhill Construction called police around 6 Thursday morning when they saw a car in the employee parking with Wiggins, Brown and the two children inside.

The children were sent to the hospital to be checked out due to how long they had been in the car exposed to the cold weather. After being checked out and rejoined by their family, the children reportedly were doing well.

Comments / 36

Lynnette Jordan
3d ago

Prayers and condolences for the families and friends as they mourn their loss!! Thank God the children were not injured. I pray they go to a loving and caring homes!!

Reply
15
Judy Taylor
3d ago

so very sad thank you lord them babies was not hurt.my heart hurts thinking about them being in that cold car no heat nor food. praying for family. and for the babies be taking care for in a loving safe bless home.😇🙏

Reply
2
