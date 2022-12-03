ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Gun ownership rights require rules

I was disheartened to read of the legal challenge following the passage of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County sheriff and the gun store owner who are challenging the constitutionality...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon attorney general asks federal judge to delay gun permitting in Measure 114

The Oregon Department of Justice requested a federal judge postpone implementation of one provision in Measure 114, the new firearm restrictions passed by voters in November. Measure 114 requires anyone who wants to buy a firearm to first take a firearms safety course and get a permit. In a Sunday court filing the Justice Department acknowledged what law enforcement leaders and firearms dealers have been saying since election day: the permitting system will not be in place by Dec. 8 when the law is supposed to take effect.
OREGON STATE
92.9 The Bull

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

KCSO Sheriff Kaber Update On Measure 114 Firearms Bill

The following is a statement released Sunday morning from Sheriff Kaber. The last release from this office concerning Ballot Measure 114 and implications to lawful firearms owners was almost a month ago. We have not issued more public updates due to the ever-changing stream of confusing and inaccurate information and the unfortunate fact that no clear answers were available. In the meantime, our office has been following developments and offering input in order to be able to react as quickly as possible should a court challenge not result in an injunction to BM114, and the permitting system remains a requirement beginning December 8th, 2022. In order to administer a permit system, we will need to hire staff and make other costly modifications to provide a way for people to obtain a permit to legally purchase firearms. Despite the fact that I believe this to be an unconstitutional requirement, if we don’t put a permit system in place then we will be depriving you the pathway to purchase firearms in the future; which is not my goal.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Will Oregon’s Next Governor Do The Right Thing?

The Democrat Party of Oregon provides abundant proof it’s a bunch of liars and thieves. I’ll back that up. Let’s talk facts. 2 months ago, Democrat Party Oregon “Political Action Committee” got its biggest single donation in history, 500-thousand bucks. Democrats lied about the source...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114

The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
OREGON STATE
police1.com

Jury awards former Maine trooper $300K in whistleblower case

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency's intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before finding...
MAINE STATE
Lebanon-Express

Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes

On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

REAL ID requirement delayed another two years

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it is delaying the enforcement of REAL ID another two years. The deadline for residents of states, including Oregon, to become REAL ID compliant was May 3, 2023. DHS now says it will be May 7, 2025, to give states and the District of Columbia the extra time they need to make sure residents get REAL ID-compliant drivers licenses or identification cards.
OREGON STATE

