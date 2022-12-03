Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
Oregon Measure 114 temporarily blocked statewide by county judge in separate challenge
A Harney County judge Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against all provisions of Oregon’s gun control Measure 114. Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio’s order came three hours after a federal judge allowed the measure to take effect as planned with a 30-day delay in the provision that requires a permit to buy a gun.
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
Readers respond: Gun ownership rights require rules
I was disheartened to read of the legal challenge following the passage of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County sheriff and the gun store owner who are challenging the constitutionality...
Memo: Oregon, Washington substations intentionally attacked
"Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure," the memo states.
klcc.org
Oregon attorney general asks federal judge to delay gun permitting in Measure 114
The Oregon Department of Justice requested a federal judge postpone implementation of one provision in Measure 114, the new firearm restrictions passed by voters in November. Measure 114 requires anyone who wants to buy a firearm to first take a firearms safety course and get a permit. In a Sunday court filing the Justice Department acknowledged what law enforcement leaders and firearms dealers have been saying since election day: the permitting system will not be in place by Dec. 8 when the law is supposed to take effect.
READ: Oregon Association Chiefs of Police full declaration on Measure 114
On Friday, the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police, a nonprofit that supports Oregon police chiefs, submitted a declaration challenging the viability of implementing Measure 114.
KDRV
Chief of Police and Jackson County Commissioner discuss Oregon gun laws in community meeting
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Chief of Police, Tighe O'Meara, and Jackson County Commissioner, Dave Dotterrer organized a Q and A discussion about Oregon's current gun laws. Dotterrer said he plans on answering any questions about Measure 114 that the community may have. "We do know that a lot is...
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
Oregon AG wants to delay parts of Measure 114
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Sunday night that state's Department of Justice wants a postponement of some provisions in Measure 114, the new gun law recently approved by voters.
Oregon Measure 114 gun permit-to-purchase system won’t be ready by Thursday, attorney general concedes
Two days after telling a federal judge that Oregonians will be able to apply for a permit to buy a gun by the end of this week, Oregon’s attorney general Sunday night acknowledged the state isn’t ready to have a permitting process in place as required by the voter-approved gun control Measure 114.
Bonamici pushes bill to combat Oregon’s public defender shortage
Oregon is facing a public defender shortage, adding stress to current attorneys and leaving hundreds of people charged with crimes without representation.
KCSO Sheriff Kaber Update On Measure 114 Firearms Bill
The following is a statement released Sunday morning from Sheriff Kaber. The last release from this office concerning Ballot Measure 114 and implications to lawful firearms owners was almost a month ago. We have not issued more public updates due to the ever-changing stream of confusing and inaccurate information and the unfortunate fact that no clear answers were available. In the meantime, our office has been following developments and offering input in order to be able to react as quickly as possible should a court challenge not result in an injunction to BM114, and the permitting system remains a requirement beginning December 8th, 2022. In order to administer a permit system, we will need to hire staff and make other costly modifications to provide a way for people to obtain a permit to legally purchase firearms. Despite the fact that I believe this to be an unconstitutional requirement, if we don’t put a permit system in place then we will be depriving you the pathway to purchase firearms in the future; which is not my goal.
KXL
Will Oregon’s Next Governor Do The Right Thing?
The Democrat Party of Oregon provides abundant proof it’s a bunch of liars and thieves. I’ll back that up. Let’s talk facts. 2 months ago, Democrat Party Oregon “Political Action Committee” got its biggest single donation in history, 500-thousand bucks. Democrats lied about the source...
Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114
The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
Second Amendment Foundation Files Second Lawsuit Challenging Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) has filed its second lawsuit in federal court challenging tenets of Measure 114, the Oregon gun control package narrowly approved by voters in November. This is the fourth federal challenge to the gun control measure, which mandates training and the
police1.com
Jury awards former Maine trooper $300K in whistleblower case
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency's intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before finding...
Lebanon-Express
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
centraloregondaily.com
REAL ID requirement delayed another two years
The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it is delaying the enforcement of REAL ID another two years. The deadline for residents of states, including Oregon, to become REAL ID compliant was May 3, 2023. DHS now says it will be May 7, 2025, to give states and the District of Columbia the extra time they need to make sure residents get REAL ID-compliant drivers licenses or identification cards.
KGW
Oregon DOJ puts the brakes on unwanted phone calls from company selling extended car warranties
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice is cracking down on a company selling extended car warranties. As part of a settlement, Endurance Warranty Services will be banned from making unwanted phone solicitations in Oregon for the next five years and be forced to pay up to $550,000 in fines.
Comments / 0