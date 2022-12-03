Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Jackson-area boys basketball players to watch for 2022-23
JACKSON -- A new boys basketball season is here. Last season was a wild ride, with Vandercook Lake and Napoleon duking it out in the Cascades, a crazy four-way race in the Big 8, and Jackson grabbing a piece of the SEC-White title. This season could be just as crazy.
jtv.tv
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Matthew Badtke, Professor of Biology and Chemistry, Jackson College. John Denney, Superintendent, Hanover-Horton Schools. Corbin Saint, General Manager, Doll n’ Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley...
jtv.tv
Four Earn All-State Volleyball Honors
Momo Hampton. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (December 5, 2022 4:08 PM) The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has released its all-state volleyball listings for 2022. The teams include four players from Jackson County. Here are the players listed on the all-state teams – first, second, third teams and...
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart, Michigan assistant, reportedly interviewed for HC opening following B1G Championship
Mike Hart reportedly interviewed for a job opening after Michigan’s win over Purdue in the B1G Championship. It was with a program in the MAC. Western Michigan fired HC Tim Lester on Nov. 28 after his first losing season. The Broncos finished the season at 5-7 despite wins in their final two games.
jtv.tv
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tim Rogers, CEO, The Enterprise Group of Jackson. Pastor James Hines, Lily Missionary Baptist Church. Jason Norris, Crimson Oak Wood Company. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Jeff...
jtv.tv
Monday, December 5, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Aaron Dimick, People for the Parks & Trails. Lisa Schweizer, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan. Mark Carpenter & Rachel Bean, Marshall Motors Hot Rod Elves. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The...
4 Michigan State football players enter transfer portal on first day of portal window
The transfer portal’s doors officially opened Monday, and reportedly more than 700 college football players came streaming through. Four of Monday’s additions came from Michigan State, with at least one more on the way. Defensive linemen Dashaun Mallory and Jalen Hunt, kicker Jack Stone and defensive back Kobe...
Three Michigan State football D-linemen enter NCAA transfer portal
Three Michigan State football defensive linemen are following in the footsteps of teammate Michael Fletcher and looking for an exit out of East Lansing. Jalen Hunt, Dashaun Mallory and Chase Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, less than 24 hours after the Spartans' disappointing 5-7 season officially ended without a bowl invitation....
MLive.com
Michigan State’s season officially over with no bowl game
Michigan State’s season is officially over. Bowl game pairings were announced on Sunday and, as expected, the Spartans will not be part of the postseason after finishing with a 5-7 record. There were 80 bowl-eligible teams to fill the 82 spots in 41 games. Additionally, New Mexico State received...
'TCU is on the clock': Michigan players share first impressions of Fiesta Bowl matchup with Horned Frogs
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Michigan football team was back in the College Football Playoff, as the Wolverines were announced to face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31. And in the moments following the Wolverines learning who their next opponent will...
jtv.tv
JSO Guild Holiday Ball 12-3-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Symphony Orchestra Guild Holiday Ball, Country Club of Jackson. 12-3-2022. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine
Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Pinckney, Michigan
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Andrew Hopkins of their ride at Potawatomi Trail in Pinckney, Michigan. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
WILX-TV
Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
WILX-TV
East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing have found Delicia Markiyah Oliver, a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing. According to authorities, she was last seen near the Kroger located on Lake Lansing Road. She was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat and light blue jeans. A...
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It’s been a storybook hunting season for Jennifer Parent, who bagged two big bucks this fall on her 13-acre property in Howell. With each clean shot, Parent took a day or two to celebrate her...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum snubbed? Fans, media outraged that star Michigan RB was not named Heisman finalist
Blake Corum was not named one of the 4 finalists for the Heisman Trophy, revealed Monday evening. Corum had an exceptional 2022 season for Michigan, ending with 1,463 yards and 18 TDs on the ground. Corum also added 80 receiving yards and 1 receiving TD. Mohamed Ibrahim is the only B1G RB to surpass Corum in TDs.
