ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Jackson-area boys basketball players to watch for 2022-23

JACKSON -- A new boys basketball season is here. Last season was a wild ride, with Vandercook Lake and Napoleon duking it out in the Cascades, a crazy four-way race in the Big 8, and Jackson grabbing a piece of the SEC-White title. This season could be just as crazy.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Matthew Badtke, Professor of Biology and Chemistry, Jackson College. John Denney, Superintendent, Hanover-Horton Schools. Corbin Saint, General Manager, Doll n’ Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Four Earn All-State Volleyball Honors

Momo Hampton. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (December 5, 2022 4:08 PM) The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has released its all-state volleyball listings for 2022. The teams include four players from Jackson County. Here are the players listed on the all-state teams – first, second, third teams and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tim Rogers, CEO, The Enterprise Group of Jackson. Pastor James Hines, Lily Missionary Baptist Church. Jason Norris, Crimson Oak Wood Company. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Jeff...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Monday, December 5, 2022

All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Aaron Dimick, People for the Parks & Trails. Lisa Schweizer, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan. Mark Carpenter & Rachel Bean, Marshall Motors Hot Rod Elves. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s season officially over with no bowl game

Michigan State’s season is officially over. Bowl game pairings were announced on Sunday and, as expected, the Spartans will not be part of the postseason after finishing with a 5-7 record. There were 80 bowl-eligible teams to fill the 82 spots in 41 games. Additionally, New Mexico State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
Tracy Stengel

Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine

Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
EAST LANSING, MI
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Pinckney, Michigan

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Andrew Hopkins of their ride at Potawatomi Trail in Pinckney, Michigan. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
PINCKNEY, MI
WILX-TV

Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing have found Delicia Markiyah Oliver, a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing. According to authorities, she was last seen near the Kroger located on Lake Lansing Road. She was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat and light blue jeans. A...
EAST LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy