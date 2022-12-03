Read full article on original website
Boston school to increase security sweeps after teacher finds a strange man in classroom
BOSTON — A Boston school teacher discovered a strange man in her classroom at the Richard J. Murphy School on Tuesday morning, just moments before students arrived. Boston police responded to the k-8 school around 8:30 a.m. and according to the police report, the teacher arrived at school at 7:30 a.m. when she noticed her classroom door was shut all the way and found it “odd” because she never leaves it shut.
Students return to Boston school day after homeless man found inside classroom
BOSTON – Students at Richard J. Murphy School in Dorchester returned to their classrooms Wednesday morning one day after a homeless man was discovered inside. Boston 25 News was first to report the security breach Tuesday. “It’s quite alarming that someone has entered the building, a homeless man, and...
Wilmington Apple
NEW: Proposed School Start Time Changes Revealed, School Day To Expand By 5-15 Minutes For All Students Even If Changes Aren’t Adopted
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington School Committee is considering changing the start times of all eight Wilmington schools, as early as the start of the 2023-2024 school year. After talking about changing school start times for the past four years, and ultimately taking no action last May, the Committee is revisiting the issue at its December 7 meeting, with a brand new proposal from Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand and Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra under consideration.
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
Boston Globe
Massachusetts enacted its most ambitious housing law in decades. Now the hard part is enforcing it.
John Gollinger is scrambling. Two months ago, Gollinger, the executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority, learned that the state is cutting its contribution to his budget next year by more than $300,000. That will almost certainly mean a reduction in services for people who live in public housing in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Foster care mentoring turns into 20-year relationship
MIKE SMITH was 5 years old when he met Justin Pasquariello and Vanessa Fazio. Pasquariello, then 22, had started a Boston-based mentoring program for kids in foster care, and Fazio was a college intern there. Smith, who was living in Dorchester, had been in foster care since he was three.
talontribune.com
Waltham High Walks Out
One of the biggest comments I’m hearing is that we’re generalizing the voices of BIPOC. However, even if there was only one student that felt unsafe or unwelcome in this school, that would still be worthy of a walkout. It doesn’t have to be all, even some is too far. And unless you’ve talked to every BIPOC student at this school, ‘generalization’ is a faulty argument.”
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
Why does Massachusetts struggle with affordable housing?
By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Massachusetts routinely ranks as one of the most expensive states to live in, and housing is the reason why."We're a high-cost state, we have inflation working against us right now, incomes haven't been keeping pace with housing costs and there's just not enough homes to keep housing affordable," said Eric Shupin, Director of Public Policy for Citizens Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA). The organization advocates for more housing for low and moderate-income families.So WBZ-TV is asking: just what is affordable?"According to the federal government and most affordable housing programs, you should pay about 30% of...
Massive mixed-use Newton development near Riverside MBTA stop on hold
Construction costs and interest rates are to blame, the developer says. A sprawling, approximately 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development slated to transform the area around Newton’s Riverside MBTA station is on hold as construction costs and interest rates rise. Mark Development, the local firm behind the project alongside Alexandria Real...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Dorchester residential housing projects under review
The Boston Planning & Development Agency is currently reviewing two Dorchester projects, which, if approved, would bring 174 housing units to the area. The 1320 Dorchester Ave. project was originally filed with the BPDA on May 3, 2021, and calls for the redevelopment of four parcels of land totaling 19,021 square feet. The site is currently occupied by a two-story residential and commercial building, as well as surface parking.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Mayor Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour lights trees across Boston
The mayor joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a trolley joyride across city neighborhoods. Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the holiday season this weekend by leading the annual Enchanted Trolley Tour across Boston neighborhoods. The mayor’s trolley made stops across the city for tree lightings and visits with Santa and...
Boston Police investigating after two people shot near Lee elementary school in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured right next to Lee elementary school on Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to 155 Talbot Ave in Dorchester just after 3 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteries
Time is running out for two upcoming Boston area housing lotteries. While rents are not as low as many of us would prefer, many are still quite attractive when compared to the $3,000 per month average rent for a Boston 1-bedroom apartment. According to the rental platform Zumper:
NECN
Dorchester Locals ‘Disturbed' After Double Shooting, Stabbing
At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a double shooting broke out, followed by a stabbing just around the corner. Police did not say the two incidents were related, but people in the area were left upset by yet another day marred by violent crime in the neighborhood. The double shooting happened near a school and community center, sparking further concern.
whdh.com
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
Boston Globe
‘A citizen of justice, a citizen of peace,’ Sabina Carlson Robillard dies at 34
During two decades as an activist, Sabina Carlson Robillard became a significant leader in humanitarian relief efforts as she insisted that the voices of those being assisted should always be the most prominent in every discussion. “While you’re listening to me, there are 1.5 million conversations happening on the ground,...
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
