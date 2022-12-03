ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston school to increase security sweeps after teacher finds a strange man in classroom

BOSTON — A Boston school teacher discovered a strange man in her classroom at the Richard J. Murphy School on Tuesday morning, just moments before students arrived. Boston police responded to the k-8 school around 8:30 a.m. and according to the police report, the teacher arrived at school at 7:30 a.m. when she noticed her classroom door was shut all the way and found it “odd” because she never leaves it shut.
NEW: Proposed School Start Time Changes Revealed, School Day To Expand By 5-15 Minutes For All Students Even If Changes Aren’t Adopted

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington School Committee is considering changing the start times of all eight Wilmington schools, as early as the start of the 2023-2024 school year. After talking about changing school start times for the past four years, and ultimately taking no action last May, the Committee is revisiting the issue at its December 7 meeting, with a brand new proposal from Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand and Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra under consideration.
Foster care mentoring turns into 20-year relationship

MIKE SMITH was 5 years old when he met Justin Pasquariello and Vanessa Fazio. Pasquariello, then 22, had started a Boston-based mentoring program for kids in foster care, and Fazio was a college intern there. Smith, who was living in Dorchester, had been in foster care since he was three.
Waltham High Walks Out

One of the biggest comments I’m hearing is that we’re generalizing the voices of BIPOC. However, even if there was only one student that felt unsafe or unwelcome in this school, that would still be worthy of a walkout. It doesn’t have to be all, even some is too far. And unless you’ve talked to every BIPOC student at this school, ‘generalization’ is a faulty argument.”
Why does Massachusetts struggle with affordable housing?

By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Massachusetts routinely ranks as one of the most expensive states to live in, and housing is the reason why."We're a high-cost state, we have inflation working against us right now, incomes haven't been keeping pace with housing costs and there's just not enough homes to keep housing affordable," said Eric Shupin, Director of Public Policy for Citizens Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA). The organization advocates for more housing for low and moderate-income families.So WBZ-TV is asking: just what is affordable?"According to the federal government and most affordable housing programs, you should pay about 30% of...
Massive mixed-use Newton development near Riverside MBTA stop on hold

Construction costs and interest rates are to blame, the developer says. A sprawling, approximately 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development slated to transform the area around Newton’s Riverside MBTA station is on hold as construction costs and interest rates rise. Mark Development, the local firm behind the project alongside Alexandria Real...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
Two Dorchester residential housing projects under review

The Boston Planning & Development Agency is currently reviewing two Dorchester projects, which, if approved, would bring 174 housing units to the area. The 1320 Dorchester Ave. project was originally filed with the BPDA on May 3, 2021, and calls for the redevelopment of four parcels of land totaling 19,021 square feet. The site is currently occupied by a two-story residential and commercial building, as well as surface parking.
Mayor Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour lights trees across Boston

The mayor joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a trolley joyride across city neighborhoods. Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the holiday season this weekend by leading the annual Enchanted Trolley Tour across Boston neighborhoods. The mayor’s trolley made stops across the city for tree lightings and visits with Santa and...
Dorchester Locals ‘Disturbed' After Double Shooting, Stabbing

At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a double shooting broke out, followed by a stabbing just around the corner. Police did not say the two incidents were related, but people in the area were left upset by yet another day marred by violent crime in the neighborhood. The double shooting happened near a school and community center, sparking further concern.
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
