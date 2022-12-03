ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NOLA.com

Entergy New Orleans questioned over service shutoffs; council considers S&WB billing plan

About 38,000 Entergy New Orleans customers, or nearly one out of every five, has entered into deferred payment plans this year to keep the lights on amid soaring energy bills. The numbers spiked after a disconnections for missed payments resumed on Nov. 1 and have remained high since, according to an Entergy vice president, who heard a litany of concerns from City Council members Tuesday about whether the power provider is doing enough to aid residents as it provides returns for shareholders.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Sheriff appoints new chief communications officer

Sheriff Susan Hutson has announced the expansion of her executive leadership team by appointing Casey Ferrand McGee as the first chief communications officer, effective immediately. McGee is responsible for leading the strategy, planning and implementation of internal and external communications infrastructure to facilitate the flow of accurate, timely and relevant...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Clancy: Ferguson retirement marks the end of a turbulent era at NOPD

The retirement of Police Chief Shaun Ferguson marks the end of an eventful yet turbulent era at NOPD. Ferguson was dealt a difficult hand as New Orleans’ police chief. NOPD had been losing officers for years. That exodus accelerated on his watch. Ferguson also had to deal with COVID, a violent crime wave, low morale among cops, and plummeting public confidence in NOPD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

