Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
"It seemed inevitable" | City Council, unsurprised by NOPD Chief's resignation, is focused on finding replacement
NEW ORLEANS — News that New Orleans Police Superintendent Sean Ferguson is stepping down at the end of the year didn’t come as a total shock to some city council members Tuesday. “It seemed to be inevitable, to be honest with you,” District E Councilman Oliver Thomas said....
NOLA.com
Entergy New Orleans questioned over service shutoffs; council considers S&WB billing plan
About 38,000 Entergy New Orleans customers, or nearly one out of every five, has entered into deferred payment plans this year to keep the lights on amid soaring energy bills. The numbers spiked after a disconnections for missed payments resumed on Nov. 1 and have remained high since, according to an Entergy vice president, who heard a litany of concerns from City Council members Tuesday about whether the power provider is doing enough to aid residents as it provides returns for shareholders.
JP Morrell speaks out on political move by Chief’s retirement
Shaun Ferguson’s last day on the job at NOPD is December 22nd. This gives Mayor LaToya Cantrell nine days to appoint a new chief from within the department and completely circumvent the confirmation process voted on and approved back in October.
NOLA.com
Kenner at odds with garbage hauler IV Waste over $1.7M in invoices, contract language
The city of Kenner is at odds with its garbage hauler, IV Waste, over roughly $1.7 million in invoices covering work performed over the last two and a half years. Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser on Monday said the company has “overbilled” the city, a claim IV Waste owner Sidney Torres IV disputed as having “no basis at all.”
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans and Sewerage and Water Board break ground on new power complex
Entergy New Orleans and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans celebrated the groundbreaking of the first phase of the West Power Complex on Dec. 5. When Phase I is complete, the facility will draw power from the Entergy New Orleans grid for day-to-day use and modern, in-house turbine generators for backup.
WDSU
New Orleans residents in CBD, Garden District could see low water pressure
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is reporting that some residents in the CBD and Garden District may experience lower-than-normal water pressure Wednesday as crews work on a water main. The work is isolated to the 43-inch water main at the Carrolton Water Plant. Around...
WDSU
New Orleans Sheriff appoints new chief communications officer
Sheriff Susan Hutson has announced the expansion of her executive leadership team by appointing Casey Ferrand McGee as the first chief communications officer, effective immediately. McGee is responsible for leading the strategy, planning and implementation of internal and external communications infrastructure to facilitate the flow of accurate, timely and relevant...
NOLA.com
Who is Jonette Williams? Deputy superintendent eyed to become NOPD's first female superintendent
A 20-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department is an unconventional contender for the role of top cop not only because of who she is—a woman in a role historically occupied only by men—but because of the path she's taken to get there. Now that Police Chief...
WDSU
Sources: New Orleans could make history making appointment for police chief position
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple sources have confirmed to WDSU that a history-making appointment could be coming soon after The NOPD Superintendent announced his retirement. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his retirement on Tuesday. Sources tell WDSU that Jonette Williams could be tapped for the position. She would be the first...
Eater
As Chick-fil-A Prepares to Open in New Orleans, Residents Prepare for Traffic Backups
This Thursday, December 8, the first of three new New Orleans Chick-fil-A’s opens its doors downtown at 1200 Poydras Street. It will be followed soon after by two more locations, in Mid City and Algiers, a trio of openings that mark the company’s first standalone restaurants in Orleans Parish.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Council allocates $9 million to pay unpaid judgments following FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has decided to allocate $9 million to repay victims who have sued the city and won but haven’t been paid. The city owes more than $36 million to hundreds of claimants. Some of the judgments date back decades. For years, the city hasn’t allocated enough money to pay those claims.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has released an internal report on a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations into potential double-dipping and payroll discrepancies. Sabrina Richardson was suspended based on the findings that raise more questions...
fox8live.com
Council member says the city needs a new police chief in the midst of next year’s budget approval process
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “We need a new Chief, period. We need a new Chief,” says New Orleans City Council Vice-President JP Morrell. Councilman Morrell didn’t hold back his feelings about NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “You can repair the hull of the Titanic over and over, but...
Clancy: Ferguson retirement marks the end of a turbulent era at NOPD
The retirement of Police Chief Shaun Ferguson marks the end of an eventful yet turbulent era at NOPD. Ferguson was dealt a difficult hand as New Orleans’ police chief. NOPD had been losing officers for years. That exodus accelerated on his watch. Ferguson also had to deal with COVID, a violent crime wave, low morale among cops, and plummeting public confidence in NOPD.
uptownmessenger.com
Hobby Lobby buys historic church on Magazine with plans to lease it to local congregation
Hobby Lobby Stores, a national craft-supply retail chain, has purchased the former Valence Street Baptist Church, a historic property on Magazine Street, records show. The NOLA Baptist Church, a fledgling Uptown congregation, plans to lease it from Hobby Lobby, the church’s pastor, the Rev. Kyle Jagers, confirmed on Monday (Dec. 5).
brproud.com
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
police1.com
Woman arrested after biting, kicking and spitting on 6 deputies at New Orleans airport
KENNER, La. — After getting forced off an airplane for asking passengers who appeared to her to be Latino whether they were drug mules, a niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies trying to detain her on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.
NOLA.com
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A to open downtown New Orleans restaurant this week; 2 more opening in city soon
Chick-fil-A will open its downtown New Orleans location this week on Poydras Street, officials said. Two more Chick-fil-A restaurants are slated to open in the city within three months. They will be the company's first standalone locations in Orleans Parish. Currently, the only Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Orleans are in...
Comments / 0