About 38,000 Entergy New Orleans customers, or nearly one out of every five, has entered into deferred payment plans this year to keep the lights on amid soaring energy bills. The numbers spiked after a disconnections for missed payments resumed on Nov. 1 and have remained high since, according to an Entergy vice president, who heard a litany of concerns from City Council members Tuesday about whether the power provider is doing enough to aid residents as it provides returns for shareholders.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO