A shooting occurred on Whetstone Dr. off of N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg at approximately 5pm on Tuesday evening, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. There is another Whetstone Drive a few miles away in Montgomery Village, but this incident took place near the Whetstone apartments located across from 99 Ranch Market (formerly Sports Authority) in Gaithersburg. An altercation resulted in shots being fired with one victim injured and transported to an area hospital. One firearm was recovered on the scene. We will have additional information as soon as it’s available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO