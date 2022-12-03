Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Related
Reisterstown house in wooded area destroyed by fire Monday
Multiple fire companies were called to respond to a house fire in a wooded part of Reisterstown on Monday. The incident involved a "mayday" call at one point for firefighters to evacuate
mocoshow.com
Update on Tuesday Evening Shooting in Gaithersburg; Suspect Apprehended
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:07 p.m., officers from both the Gaithersburg Police and the Montgomery County Police – 6th District responded to the area of Whetstone Drive for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Officers located a 24-years-old, male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided first-aid on the male victim until Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult male suspect was apprehended.
wfmd.com
Crash On 340 In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
Frederick, Md. (DG) – An accident on Rt 340 Monday after sends one person to a trauma center. Maryland State Police responded to the ramp from Rt 340 eastbound onto Interstate 70 Monday at around 3:30 PM for the accident. One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore...
mocoshow.com
Shooting Injures One in Gaithersburg Tuesday Evening
A shooting occurred on Whetstone Dr. off of N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg at approximately 5pm on Tuesday evening, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. There is another Whetstone Drive a few miles away in Montgomery Village, but this incident took place near the Whetstone apartments located across from 99 Ranch Market (formerly Sports Authority) in Gaithersburg. An altercation resulted in shots being fired with one victim injured and transported to an area hospital. One firearm was recovered on the scene. We will have additional information as soon as it’s available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
Former West Lanham Hills Firefighter Sentenced For Intentionally Setting Vacant House Blazes
A volunteer firefighter in Maryland who sparked, not fought several blazes at vacant homes in Prince George's County has been sentenced, the state's attorney announced. Jeremy Hawkins, a former West Lanham Hills Volunteer firefighter, has been sentenced to 15 years each on two counts of arson, with all but time served suspended, followed by three years supervised probation and a requirement to serve 120 hours of community service, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
Missing Upper Marlboro man found dead in Montgomery County river Sunday
A missing 74-year-old Upper Marlboro man was found dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning. Police say the body of Johnnie Bouknight was discovered inside a car in a river off Edwards Ferry Road.
Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Frederick County
Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.
FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
fox5dc.com
Shots fired at officers by worker at Rockville business who thought they were suspects: officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested a worker at a Montgomery County business who they say fired shots at police early Tuesday morning after he mistook officers as suspects connected to a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of...
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
wnav.com
ATF: Multiple Robbery Attempts at Anne Arundel & Montgomery Gun Stores
ATF is working with Anne Arundel and Montgomery County police to investigate multiple burglaries & attempted burglaries of gun stores that occurred between November 19-28 at Atlantic Guns, Field Traders LLC, and Scott’s Gunsmithing in Anne Arundel & Montgomery counties. Investigators are still working to determine whether these incidents...
mymcmedia.org
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring
Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
WUSA
37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified
WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
mocoshow.com
CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
mocoshow.com
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays
HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County to Provide Free Flu and COVID Booster Shots During Holiday ‘Boosterama’ on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Westfield Wheaton
Per MCPD: As the holiday season coincides with a rise in respiratory virus cases, Montgomery County, in partnership with Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar and Westfield Wheaton, will provide free COVID bivalent boosters and flu shots during the 2nd holiday “Boosterama” vaccine event. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Westfield Wheaton mall. Boosterama will be held outside of Carter’s on the 2nd floor of Westfield Wheaton. No appointment is needed. Pediatric booster shots will not be available at the event. Individuals who receive their COVID booster or a flu shot at the event will be eligible to win one of eight gift cards that can be used throughout Westfield Wheaton’s wide variety of retailers.
baltimorebrew.com
Participant in protest outside CSX Curtis Bay facility struck in the eye with a paintball
Residents organized the rally to call for an end to coal handling that they say threatens the health and safety of their South Baltimore community. One of the participants in last week’s protest rally outside the CSX coal facility in Curtis Bay suffered an eye injury when he was struck in the face with a paintball.
Comments / 0