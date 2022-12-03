Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Related
Naugatuck father arraigned on infant’s killing; arrest warrant released
A convicted felon accused of brutally killing his infant daughter then evading capture for two weeks made his first court appearance Monday.
Police: Medford teen threatened LGBTQ students at Sequoya High School
The student sent messages threatening to kill or injured LGBTQ people and every girl at the school.
News 12
White Plains officials help homeless woman find new home
White Plains Public Safety says it successfully helped a homeless woman find a place to stay. Authorities said in a Facebook post that they initially got calls in March about a homeless woman living on the street and possibly in need of help. They say she had initially refused shelters,...
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter due in court today
Christopher Francisiquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter Camilla on Nov. 18.
Headlines: Father of Paislee Shultis arrested for burglary, New Rochelle shooting, mailbox thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Officials: 5 people rescued, 6 taken to hospital in Bridgeport apartment fire
Officials say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment above two commercial businesses at the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street.
News 12
Bomb scare evacuates Newburgh Home Depot
Authorities are investigating a bomb scare Tuesday morning at Home Depot in Newburgh. Town of Newburgh police say the store on Route 300 was evacuated around 9 a.m. and that K-9 units were brought in after a note was found in a bathroom. Authorities say the building was cleared and...
Police: 1 person killed, several other injured in multivehicle crash in West Hartford
Several vehicles were involved in the crash that police say began when one vehicle did not stop in time.
News 12
Gabby Petito's parents file motion to add Laundrie family attorney as defendant in lawsuit
The parents of Gabby Petito filed a motion Tuesday afternoon to add Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino as a defendant in their lawsuit filed earlier this year against Brian Laundrie's parents. Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, the parents of Blue Point native Gabby Petito, allege that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie...
Police: Man stole Havanese puppy from Selmer's Pet Land in Huntington Station
The suspect is described as being white, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a purple jacket and yarmulke. Police say he possibly fled on a bicycle.
News 12
Suffolk DA: 2 people arrested in targeted East End and Manhattan burglaries
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney announced the arrest of two people who he says stole over a million dollars of cash and possessions in a targeted burglary on the East End and in Manhattan. The suspects, Raymond Bouderau and Jacqueline Jewett, allegedly conspired to gather criminal intelligence about a wealthy...
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Ronkonkoma
Detectives tell News 12 61-year-old Robert Twiford was lying in the roadway of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 60E in Ronkonkoma.
News 12
Police: $2K worth of car batteries stolen from Stamford auto parts store
Police say $2,000 worth of car batteries was stolen by two suspects from a Stamford auto parts store. The two men walked into Advanced Auto in Stamford around 5 p.m. Saturday and stole eight car batteries. Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call Stamford police at 203-977-4407.
White Plains man sentenced to life in state prison for 2020 murder
The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says Brandon Williams shot Strange multiple times in a parking near the Winbrook Projects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in White Plains.
Police process vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo
Officials also say they have been in touch with the attorney for the alleged driver.
Wake for Yonkers police sergeant to be held Tuesday; motorists advised of traffic alerts
Friends and family will bid farewell to the Yonkers sergeant who was killed last week in a car crash on Tuckahoe Road.
Ridgefield town official accused of hitting YouTuber with folder
The group Accountability for All says they were exercising their First Amendment right when they record and upload videos, usually of public officials, at work.
News 12
Orange County Social Services officials say money is available to help during housing crisis
News 12 is continuing to highlight the affordable housing crisis affecting many people in the Hudson Valley. News 12 reported on Monday about two women struggling to find affordable housing in Orange County, and now we are finding out about help that's available locally during the nationwide crisis. "We have...
News 12
Death in Bridgeport family ignites push for expanded health care access
Days after the death of their loved one, a Bridgeport family is pushing for expanded access to health insurance. Fitzgerald "Fiji" Giusti, 58, suffered a heart attack on Thursday inside the Dollar Tree on Huntington Turnpike Thursday, where he had stopped to buy a few items for his 80-year-old mother.
Brookhaven town board members approve Oak Street Subdivision Project in Port Jefferson Station
Brookhaven town board members approve Oak Street Subdivision Project in Port Jefferson Station
Comments / 0