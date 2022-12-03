ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

News 12

White Plains officials help homeless woman find new home

White Plains Public Safety says it successfully helped a homeless woman find a place to stay. Authorities said in a Facebook post that they initially got calls in March about a homeless woman living on the street and possibly in need of help. They say she had initially refused shelters,...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

Bomb scare evacuates Newburgh Home Depot

Authorities are investigating a bomb scare Tuesday morning at Home Depot in Newburgh. Town of Newburgh police say the store on Route 300 was evacuated around 9 a.m. and that K-9 units were brought in after a note was found in a bathroom. Authorities say the building was cleared and...
NEWBURGH, NY

