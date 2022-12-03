ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Native Hawaiians are still waiting for the military to remove unexploded bombs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is leading the remediation effort, has been plagued by shoddy work and multiple regulatory disputes, according to an investigation by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and ProPublica. This story was produced for, in partnership with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. like this as soon as they are...
HAWAII STATE
PIC/VID: Hawaii Nat’l Guard activated over volcano lava

The Hawaii National Guard has been activated as a key Big Island highway is threatened by lava from the ongoing eruption of the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa. The volcano began erupting on the island of Hawaii for the first time in nearly 40 years early last week, joining the nearby Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting for more than a year.
HAWAII STATE

