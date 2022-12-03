ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Noel Night returns to Midtown

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Good morning, and happy Saturday!

Today marks the 48th celebration of Noel Night in Detroit after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noel Night unites more than 90 venues, and guests can enjoy outdoor art, music and Santa sightings.

“This year, it really is considered a hybrid year, coming off the pandemic, so things are a little bit different,” said Midtown Detroit, Inc. arts and culture director Annmarie Borucki.

For a full lineup of Noel Night festivities, visit noelnight.org. And read our story for more on what you should know if you plan to go.

Did you know ...

On this day 30 years ago, the first text message was sent in 1992. What did it say? A simple "Merry Christmas" from Neil Papworth to his colleague. Here's more on a form of communication that has become a regular part of our lives.

Until tomorrow,

Leah Olajide

Thank you for reading the Daily Briefing.

