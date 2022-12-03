Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said.

Curtis Lamont Melvin, 50, of Spring Lake, was fatally shot in the 1000 block of West Orange Street, a residential area off Ramsey Street, shortly before 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. Melvin was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.

Melvin's killing was the first homicide for the Fayetteville Police Department since Oct. 21, when Coryonna Young, the 15-year-old daughter of Fayetteville City Councilmember Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was fatally shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at 910-751-1046 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Spring Lake man identified as victim of fatal Saturday morning Fayetteville shooting