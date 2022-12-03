Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
Dec. 6, 2022 — Lucas Ross, 25, made his initial court appearance in Knox County Court via zoom Dec. 5 after he was arrested for a robbery at Shaws Supermarket in Rockland Dec. 2. At the hearing, the judge set his bail at $5,000 cash. The suspect currently remains...
wabi.tv
Police searching for man who robbed Waterville bank
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man that robbed the Camden National Bank in Waterville Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the bank on Main Street. The man is described as 5′9″ to 5′10″ wearing a green winter jacket and a black mask....
Bangor Police K9 Raye Sniffs Out Drugs and Firearms in a Vehicle
Who's a good dog? Raye, that's who, a Bangor police K9 who recently sniffed out drugs and firearms during a traffic stop. I've written some posts about a certain Maine Warden Service K9, who has a stellar record of finding people who are lost. And now it's time to heap some praise on a four-legged member of the Bangor Police Department. K9 Raye and handler Officer Reynolds had a successful search of a vehicle recently that's deserving of that praise.
Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA
BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
Traffic Alert – Route 1 in Hancock is Closed Due to a Crash
Hancock County officials say Route 1 in Hancock is closed, at this hour, due to some sort of crash. According to a post on the Facebook page for the Hancock Maine Volunteer Fire Department, Route 1 is closed between the post office and Point Road in Hancock. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, as this is expected to be an extended closure. They can use Route 182 and Route 200 to get around.
Update: Police Identify Man Who Drove Truck Into Ellsworth Dollar Tree
According to the Ellsworth Police Department, 80-year-old Josheph LeFrance of Ellsworth was operating the pickup truck. He and his 75-year-old female passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. "Investigation indicated the pickup was parking in a parking spot, accelerated crashing into an unoccupied parked...
Elderly Man Crashes His Truck Through Maine Dollar Tree Injuring 5 People
Five people have been injured following an incident at an Ellsworth Dollar General on Monday. According to WGME 13, an elderly Maine man, 80, was attempting to park his truck in a spot outside of the Dollar General store when the truck suddenly accelerated and crashed through the front of the store, subsequently injuring five people.
foxbangor.com
7 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH– Five people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
truecountry935.com
Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash
On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
State Police: Pedestrian Killed In Bangor Accident Had Run Out Of Gas
Authorities say a 28-year-old Enfield man, who was struck and killed while walking along the Union Street exit ramp Friday evening, was walking along the ramp because had run out of gas. Tracy Pelletier, 36, of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck Ryan Hersey of Enfield,...
Here’s Why You Should Lock Your Auto and Take Valuables With You
There have been a couple of car break-ins recently that might grab your attention. First one was at the Blue Hill YMCA, which the Hancock County Sheriff's Dept posted on Facebook, saying that Deputy Brian Archer is working on a case in Blue Hill looking for an owner of the pictured vehicle, a RAV4.
Dead River’s $2500 Donation to Keep Hancock County’s Residents Warm Turns Into $10,000
Back in the middle of November we told you about the decision of the Hancock County Sheriff's Charity's and Hancock County Commissioner's decisions to step up and keep Hancock County residents warm this winter. The 2 entities pledged to match donations, with the Hancock County Sheriff's Charity Fund matching up...
foxbangor.com
Two people arrested after police K9 units locate illegal drugs
BANGOR — According to The Bangor Police Department’s Facebook page police K9 units located 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and illegal firearms, Saturday night. An individual was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of Conditions of release. Police...
WGME
Program pairs lonely older Mainers with cats that need homes
DEXTER, Maine (BDN) -- A new adoption program that aims to boost the well-being of seniors who live alone pairs them with cats in need of homes. Furever Friends, a project created by the Dexter Age Friendly Community, received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation this summer and launched in October. The program has connected seven area seniors with cats and plans to make more matches.
wabi.tv
Santa’s Winter Wonderland brings Christmas cheer to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday marked the first day of Santa’s Winter Wonderland in downtown Bangor. Hosted by Benjamin’s Pub on Franklin St., this is a free event that is aimed towards providing children with fun festive activities. Events include face painting, a scavenger hunt, Christmas caroling and karaoke, and a story time and picture session with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
foxbangor.com
Crash leaves two people hospitalized
KENDUSKEAG — Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash that happened in Kenduskeag Saturday afternoon. According to Kenduskeag Fire-Rescue’s Facebook page, the incident happened in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway around 4 p.m. One person was reportedly...
Hancock County Drug Bust Includes the Seizure of Over 45 Guns
Two Deer Isle residents are facing charges after drug agents seized fentanyl, crack, and more than 45 guns. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Dexter Bray and his girlfriend, Heather Davis have both been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of drugs in Hancock County.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
themainewire.com
Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out
Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
