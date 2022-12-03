ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Ware County and Warner Robins will square off for AAAAA state title

By Colin Hubbard
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXYjN_0jWDQV8i00

The Class AAAAA state championship game is set. Ware County will face off against two-time defending state champion Warner Robins after both teams recorded blowout victories.

Ware County made quick work of Dutchtown 31-7 while Warner-Robins took down Cartersville 35-10. The Gators will be looking for their first state title. The Demons would win their third straight with a defeat of Ware County next week in the finals.

Ware County 31, Dutchtown 7: For the first time since 2012, the Ware County Gators are headed to the Class AAAAA state championship after throttling Dutchtown 31-7 Friday night in the semifinals.

The Gators jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first half, and that was more than enough offense to secure the win. They finished the game with 393 yards of total offense, 224 of which came on the ground.

Sophomore running back RJ Boyd rushed for 154 yards while junior quarterback Nikao Smith tossed for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jarvis Hayes caught both and finished with 111 yards on eight receptions.

The Gators’ defense held the Bulldogs to just 50 yards of offense in the second half and 236 for the game.

LJ Hall opened the scoring early in the first quarter after returning a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown. Their second touchdown of the first half came on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Hayes.

The Gators tacked on a 37-yard field goal on their next drive to take a 17-0 lead and capped off their first-half scoring with a touchdown run from CJ Johnson. Smith and Haynes linked up one more time in the second half.

With the win, the Gators will face Warner Robins in the finals and will be looking to win the program’s first state title.

Warner Robins 35, Cartersville 10: After starting off the season 1-4, Warner-Robins will now play for a Class AAAAA state title after crushing Cartersville 35-10 at home Friday night in the semifinals.

The Demons will face Ware County in the finals and a win will give them their third straight Class AAAAA state title. This marks the sixth year in a row that the Demons have advanced to the state finals.

The game was knotted at 3-3 after the first quarter, but the Demons took control soon thereafter and ripped off 17 unanswered points to take a 20-3 lead into halftime.

A great rushing attack is what turned the game in Warner Robins’ favor.

They took the lead early in the second quarter when Elijah Antonio scored from five yards out. Leading Cartersville 10-3, Malcolm Brown ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run to give the Demons a 17-3 advantage with six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

They later tacked on a short field goal and took a 20-3 lead into halftime.

Early in the third quarter, the Demons scored their third rushing touchdown of the night by a different runner. This time it was William Gunnings rumbling for a 38-yard score to extend their lead to 26-3.

Cartersville was able to answer back with a touchdown when Paul Gamble hooked up with Collin Fletcher for a 38-yard touchdown pass to trim the lead to 26-10, but that was as close as they could get.

A fourth different runner, Isaiah Canion, scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown to extend their lead to 32-10 and another field goal capped the scoring at 35 points for the Demons.

