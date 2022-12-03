East Street in Easthampton closed due to accident
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – East Street from Fort Hill Road to North Street is closed in Easthampton.Covid-19 testing site in Millside Park closing in Easthampton
East Street from Fort Hill Road to North Street is closed due to wires down because of a car crash, according to the Easthampton Police Department. It is asked that you avoid the area.
22News has reached out to the Easthampton Police Department for more information about the accident.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0