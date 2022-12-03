East Street in Easthampton closed due to accident

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – East Street from Fort Hill Road to North Street is closed in Easthampton.

East Street from Fort Hill Road to North Street is closed due to wires down because of a car crash, according to the Easthampton Police Department. It is asked that you avoid the area.

22News has reached out to the Easthampton Police Department for more information about the accident.

