ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenwood, GA

Cedar Grove blanks Oconee in Georgia AAA football semifinals

By Colin Hubbard
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kn6gr_0jWDQJnE00

DECATUR, GEORGIA – Cedar Grove wasn’t going to let an early missed opportunity in their Class AAA state semifinal match-up against Oconee County cost them a chance at another state title appearance.

The Saints ran a 17-play drive that spanned 7:19 in the first quarter and came away without points. But from there, the Saints found enough scoring opportunities and played lights-out defense to walk away with a 23-0 shutout of the Warriors.

Cedar Grove (11-2) now has its sights set on winning its fifth Class AAA championship in seven years. The Saints won last year’s state title game after beating Carver-Atlanta.

“It’s always new,” Saints head coach John Adams said of their next opportunity to win a state championship. “It’s a new group of seniors, a new ball club, so we’re just appreciating the whole ride this year and we need to finish it.”

The Warriors were feeling good early on after keeping the Saints off the board following their 17-play drive to start the game. It took over seven minutes off the clock and ended when the Warriors blocked a field goal.

But after going backward on their ensuing possession and giving the Saints two points after Warriors quarterback Mac Ricks was charged with a safety thanks to an intentional grounding call in his own end zone, momentum flipped back in favor of the Saints.

That gave the Saints a 2-0 lead with 3:01 left in the first quarter and by halftime, they led 9-0 after an EJ Colson 3-yard touchdown run.

Cedar Grove's EJ Colson had the first of his team's three rushing touchdowns in their AAA state semifinal victory.

With the Warriors still very much in the game heading into the second half, the Saints ended any hopes of an upset in the third quarter with two more touchdowns. Jakarri Ponder scored a 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to make it 16-0 and Demarcus Smith later pushed their lead to 23-0 after running it in for a 5-yard score.

The Saints did almost all of their damage on the ground. They carried the ball 44 times and rushed for 198 yards. On defense, the Saints held the Warriors to just 125 yards of offense and allowed just one completion on the night.

While it was far from Cedar Grove’s best offensive game of the season, it was enough to survive and advance.

“It’s the semifinals,” Adams said. “You’ve got two good teams going against each other. You don’t know how it’s going to go. You just have to be resilient and ride the wave and make some plays.”

The Saints will face fellow Region 5-AAA foe Sandy Creek in the finals, a team they beat 49-34 in the regular season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Georgia Football Class 3A State Championship Preview

For the second year in a row, the Class AAA state champion will be decided between two Region 5-AAA teams. Last season, Cedar Grove beat region foe Carver-Atlanta in the state finals. This year, the Saints will look to beat another region foe, this time with Sandy Creek standing in their way of ...
ELLENWOOD, GA
Scorebook Live

Gainesville's state title shot: a decade in the making

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA – Gainesville’s climb back towards the top of the mountain that it is Georgia’s high school football landscape has been a decade in coming. And there’s only one more ascent in front of No. 4 Gainesville after its 35-28 win over third-ranked Roswell in its Class 6A semifinal ...
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Trussville Tribune

Brent Key named Georgia Tech Head Coach

By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has made it official. Hewitt-Trussville graduate and area native Brent Key is now the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.  The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 28, just three days after the Yellow Jackets completed the 2022 season. Key, who took over as […]
ATLANTA, GA
Maxboxing

Professional boxing in Atlanta Dec.9

J.Be Promotions and Gabriel Bell have partnered with Atlanta promoter Terri Moss to present Atlanta Premier Boxing Friday, December 9 at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta. This exciting lineup of professional boxing will feature local contenders, including DeMichael Harris, Elijah Pierce, and Bilal Quintyne. Also featured is a ten-round ABF...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart

Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost

Driving down Cascade Road towards I-285 from the West End community, most would not realize that this area of Fulton County was once one of the largest native settlements in the state of Georgia. Originally named “Oktahatalofa and Sulecauga,” the section was more recently known to Atlantans as the former “Sandtown-Buzzard’s Roost.”  As late as […] The post Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

Quality Control's Coach K Is Now Part Owner Of Bojangles

Quality Control Music‘s co-founder Coach K is upping his business portfolio as one of the new owners of Bojangles, one of the south’s most popular restaurant chains. Coach K (real name Kevin Lee) and Warner Records music executive Mel Carter are part owners of Melanbo, which has struck up a development agreement with the food franchise, making their company the largest Black-owned franchise within Bojangles.
ATLANTA, GA
brevard.edu

Alumnus Becomes a Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit

Ural Glanville ’82 was sworn into his new role as Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit on December 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Amongst his new role as Chief Judge, Glanville is also a retired Brigadier General in the United States Army, an Adjunct Professor, mentor to many, father, and husband. Glanville attributed his success to his time at Brevard College and how the small institution helped him become who he is today.
BREVARD, NC
TheAtlantaVoice

R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way

R&B singer and former Atlanta resident Bobby Brown had to stop his set for a moment to get a towel. A few songs into his time on stage he was sweating up a storm. “It’s hot up here,” he said. Brown was wearing a blue leather shirt and matching pants. “Maybe it’s the leather. I […] The post R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy