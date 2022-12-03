Cedar Grove blanks Oconee in Georgia AAA football semifinals

DECATUR, GEORGIA – Cedar Grove wasn’t going to let an early missed opportunity in their Class AAA state semifinal match-up against Oconee County cost them a chance at another state title appearance.

The Saints ran a 17-play drive that spanned 7:19 in the first quarter and came away without points. But from there, the Saints found enough scoring opportunities and played lights-out defense to walk away with a 23-0 shutout of the Warriors.

Cedar Grove (11-2) now has its sights set on winning its fifth Class AAA championship in seven years. The Saints won last year’s state title game after beating Carver-Atlanta.

“It’s always new,” Saints head coach John Adams said of their next opportunity to win a state championship. “It’s a new group of seniors, a new ball club, so we’re just appreciating the whole ride this year and we need to finish it.”

The Warriors were feeling good early on after keeping the Saints off the board following their 17-play drive to start the game. It took over seven minutes off the clock and ended when the Warriors blocked a field goal.

But after going backward on their ensuing possession and giving the Saints two points after Warriors quarterback Mac Ricks was charged with a safety thanks to an intentional grounding call in his own end zone, momentum flipped back in favor of the Saints.

That gave the Saints a 2-0 lead with 3:01 left in the first quarter and by halftime, they led 9-0 after an EJ Colson 3-yard touchdown run.

Cedar Grove's EJ Colson had the first of his team's three rushing touchdowns in their AAA state semifinal victory.

With the Warriors still very much in the game heading into the second half, the Saints ended any hopes of an upset in the third quarter with two more touchdowns. Jakarri Ponder scored a 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to make it 16-0 and Demarcus Smith later pushed their lead to 23-0 after running it in for a 5-yard score.

The Saints did almost all of their damage on the ground. They carried the ball 44 times and rushed for 198 yards. On defense, the Saints held the Warriors to just 125 yards of offense and allowed just one completion on the night.

While it was far from Cedar Grove’s best offensive game of the season, it was enough to survive and advance.

“It’s the semifinals,” Adams said. “You’ve got two good teams going against each other. You don’t know how it’s going to go. You just have to be resilient and ride the wave and make some plays.”

The Saints will face fellow Region 5-AAA foe Sandy Creek in the finals, a team they beat 49-34 in the regular season.