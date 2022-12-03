ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill

By Liz Dowell, Ala Errebhi
 4 days ago

ALTON, Ill — Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, IL., is holding its fourth Holiday Market to help you get the gifts you need for your loved ones.

Located in historic downtown Alton, the company will host more than 15 local vendors from the St. Louis metro area.

“We’ve got a farmer here too, so you can stock up on winter produce,” said Lauren Pattan, Owner of Old Bakery Beer. “And we’ve got all sorts of goodies; we have holiday sweet treats, pottery, a couple of book authors, just a huge variety of things.”

This market will take place every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m..

Here, you’ll meet the author of “Your Edible Yard” and farmer Crystal Stevens.

“We have about 10 acres, we do fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs with a focus on medicinal herbs. SO we grow our own tea blends. And then I do tinctures and herb salts,” said Crystal Stevens, Owner of Flourish Farmstead.

Stevens sells even more products made by her family.

“My daughter makes botanical face serums, and lip balms and perfumes and earrings. And my son does fan art, he’s really in love with the Marvel Multiverse,” she said.

Every time you buy something from a vendor, you get a ticket for a raffle to win a basket full of local treats.

After shopping, you can enjoy lunch from some of Old Bakery’s most popular menu items, like their cranberry salad and Korean barbecued nachos.

You can also meet the author of Soccer Made in St. Louis David Lange.

“What many people may not realize, it’s been a part of the fabric of St. Louis all the way back to the 1870s, with the report of the first game in 1875,” Lange. “And we’ve been making history ever since, all the way up to today when the U.S.A plays the Netherlands with two players from St. Louis.”

The market is open until December 17.

