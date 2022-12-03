Read full article on original website
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Lil Flip feat. Lashae Love – God Got Us All
Specials Thanks To Pastor Boson & New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Choi. Jerry Doby Editor-in-Chief of The Hype Magazine and internationally published arts & entertainment journalist. Connect with Jerry on Twitter and Instagram at @jerrydoby_ Member of the U.S. Department of Arts and Culture and the United States Press Corps. Partner at THM Media Group, Inc.
Migrant Motel Shares New Single ‘Shame’ with Accompanying Video
Migrant Motel combines modern Alt.Pop sounds with contemporary production techniques into a blend that is unique yet familiar. They have been making music and developing their sound since 2017 and the band has built their fan base in Mexico and throughout Latin America. They are now aiming their sites on the growing Bi-Lingual and Bi-Cultural youth movement in the United States. With the release of the new song ‘Shame’, the band is expanding its reach in the evolving culture.
Aesja Says Her Happiness Comes First in Newest EP ‘Gold’
Houston-based musician, Aesja cultivates self-love and elevation through her many records. Aesja’s newest EP, in particular, encourages others to go with their gut. No matter the circumstance, she showcases in this project to do what’s best for you. The 4-track effort titled Gold symbolizes finding the light in...
Proto Hologram & Spotify Beam Metro Boomin for 2 City Live Mix Session
In an epic hologram event— Metro Boomin beamed from Astro Studios in Atlanta live to Cool Kicks in Los Angeles and to Miami’s Patron of the New to cook a beat live via interactive hologram using Proto technology, all sponsored by Spotify, part of the Heroes&Villains album rollout. This is the first time a beat has been created via live holoportation.
Grand Marnier Brings That Extra Special Something to the Holidays
Grand Marnier is a classic favorite and always brings a special touch to gatherings during the holiday season. Whether gifting to a friend or stocking a home bar for guests, Grand Marnier is a holiday go-to that will elevate any celebration. With its warm aromas and holiday-hued detailing, it’s an essential addition to any cocktail lover’s bar during the winter months.
Kei Henderson’s Third & Hayden Announces Joint Venture with Soundcloud
Grammy award-winning music label executive Kei Henderson announced she has entered into a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop the next generation of artists via the label arm of her Atlanta-based full-service creative incubation hub, Third & Hayden. LA-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jordan Hawkins and Atlanta rapper Key! are the first signees on the Third & Hayden label.
Lil’ Dave Dave Believes That The Greatest Power Of Music Is Its Ability To Inspire Self-Expression
For most people, language is the most effective tool of communication for humans. That may seem to be so on the surface; however, experts studying language attribute only a certain percentage of self-expression to the language we speak. For them, there are several other ways in which we express ourselves. Chief among them – is music. And although the best self-expression comes from the musician in this regard, those who love music also express themselves by choosing the genres they love. Music indeed is a fascinating medium of self-expression. For Lil’ Dave Dave , it might even be the ultimate.
French Montana Joins Moh Green and 1da Banton on New Single and Video
Dope new collaboration between award-winning US rap star French Montana, Nigerian breakout star 1da Banton and French Algerian DJ and producer Moh Green titled ‘JO’. The song is fittingly titled ‘Jo’ which means dance in Yoruba as it is an infectious afroclub jam that’s calling on the listener to lose their inhibitions and dance, so it’s a very fun offering that I hope you’ll enjoy – the video is already at over 185K views on YouTube.
Singer/Songwriter DeneQuia Makes a ‘Movie’ with New Single
Nowadays, music has become an integral part of everyday life, with music, we wake up, travel, play sports, and relax. Very often, our mood and well-being depend on the composition that we listen to. With such a huge variety of genres, styles, and musical artists, it is not surprising that we have become more careful in choosing our favorite tracks. The special display of music feels good to hear as the elements work together perfectly to make something enjoyable for us to hear. That incredible display of music is what you get from DeneQuia. In fact, icons from different industries, especially entertainment, look almost identical. This somehow shows that those who deviate from the standard have a limited chance of success. But today, since the introduction of characters with diverse cultural roots, these standards have been slowly challenged, pushed the boundaries, exceeded expectations, and broken the status quo for many years.
Veterans and Authors Shanell Matlock and Amarin Trichanh Talk Best Seller ‘Veterans Unchained’
At a book signing event in Los Angeles for Army veterans, advocates, and authors, Shanell Matlock and Amarin Trichanh, two of the contributors for the national and international bestseller Veterans Unchained, met and spoke with The Hype Magazine CEO/Publisher Dr. Jameelah ‘Just Jay’ Wilkerson about their participation in the book and their individual stories of trial and triumph. Each of them shares a story of abuse and coverup within the ranks that highlights the systemic disregard for abuse victims within the military, the fallout, and the strength it takes to tell a world that doesn’t want to hear about or acknowledge these types of issues.
The Crystal Nicole Experience Celebrates 20 Years of Music Industry and New Christmas Single ‘Silent Night Hush (Remix)’
The Crystal Nicole Experience allows attendees an opportunity to go on a musical journey with Crystal Nicole. We come together to celebrate the debut of Crystal’s solo career as an artist while also acknowledging her 20 years in the music industry already. Crystal Nicole will be performing her new single Silent Night Hush (Remix) live at The Christian Lounge.
Macklemore & ‘Brunch With Babs’ Swap Holiday Traditions to Launch BRACH’S Sweetness Swap
‘Twas the night of BRACH’S Sweetness Swap and followers were “hooked,” Babs’ made a Gingerbread House while Macklemore cooked, an evening of sweet moments with traditions old and new, classic Candy Canes and new treats, too!. Recently, fans across the country tuned in to watch the...
Meet My Peter Ihegie with My Heart is Yours
Peter Ihegie the phenomenal Bristol based gospel recording artist returns with a brand new power packed 8 track album titled “My Heart is Yours” These are beautiful inspirational songs of praise, worship and encouragement for everyone that will listen to them. The title track, My Heart Is Yours, brings the believer to the place of deep intimacy with the Almighty God, Eternal Creator as well as a Father and Friend. ‘It Is No Secret’ and ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ offer encouragement for the faith and trust in God for us to praise God no matter the situation. This album has a very good mix of lead guitar strings as well as soothing Afro-Caribbean rhythms and vocal ad-libs that will put the worshipper in the right mood to sing and dance.
MOJA Delivers His Debut Mixtape Titled “I Was Curious”
Known popularly as MOJA, Mojacaine is an American-recording artist from New Jersey. This year, MOJA released his full-length debut mixtape I Was Curious. This project features a scintillating tracklist about curiosity and romance with an arrangement of infectious melodies. But whether it is the ad-libs, the witty lyrics, or the overall sonics and soundscape, there is definitely something to look forward to in a MOJA record, especially I Was Curious.
