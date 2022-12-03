Born October 18th,1996, Roszimm Barry known as Rareri always knew he was destined for greatness. Throughout Rareri’s life, music & creating has always stuck with him as a passion. After years of hard work & traditional success, Rareri realized this wasn’t fulfilling for him. Reflecting on self & his life, Rareri goes all in on his dream. A dream of making the world a better place through his creativity. Rareri focus is not towards the limelight/fame but using his story and purpose to motivate listeners through life. Rareri stands by the values of humanity, purpose & love. The artist truly believes with his vision & supporters of “Rareri World” they can make the world a better place.

