Republicans and Democrats in the Kansas House have chosen new leaders for the next session of the state legislature. Republicans voted Monday to choose State Representative Dan Hawkins of Wichita as the new House Speaker. He had no opposition among the 85 GOP House members. Hawkins has served in the 100th District since 2013. He will replace Speaker Ron Ryckman, Jr. of Olathe, who is retiring from the legislature.

