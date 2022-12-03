ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain showers taper off as temperatures fall

By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain showers will last through the afternoon with a few breaks in the late morning hours, but the rain should be out of here by 1 p.m.

Most areas should only pick up .25"-.50" of rainfall at the most. Wind gusts will be around 20-30 mph so secure outdoor decorations!

Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and 50s through noon and then drop through the second part of the day to the mid-40s.

Tomorrow we will dry out, but the lows return to the 20s and highs around 40 with some sunshine.

Monday will be more seasonable and then our next chance for rain showers will be Tuesday.

7-day forecast: December 3, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

