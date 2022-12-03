ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, GA

Sandy Creek tops Carver again to reach AAA state final

By Colin Hubbard
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syu84_0jWDO25W00

TYRONE, GEORGIA – It’s hard to beat a team twice in one season, but don’t tell that to the Sandy Creek Patriots.

In a rematch from earlier in the season - a region game Sandy Creek won against Carver-Atlanta, 22-12, on the road - the Patriots played host to the Panthers Friday night with a spot in the Class AAA state playoffs and rumbled to another win, this time in dominant fashion 49-14.

The Patriots will face off against another region opponent in the state finals next week when they meet Cedar Grove, a team they lost to 49-34 back on Oct. 21.

“Can’t describe the emotions,” Sandy Creek head coach Brett Garvin said. “Just proud. This town deserves it. The school deserves it. Just awesome.”

Looking to pull the upset and get back to their second straight state title game, Carver got off to a great start. Panthers quarterback Bryce Brown diced up the Patriots' secondary and went on to throw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Zyee’k Mender.

The Panthers elected to try a 2-point conversion and got it to take an early 8-0 lead.

By the end of the first quarter, however, Sandy Creek had the deficit down to one point after Kaleb Cost scored on a five-yard touchdown run.

From there, the Patriots dominated.

They erupted for 28 points in the second quarter including three touchdown passes from Giemere Latimer. His first touchdown pass of the night went for 71 yards to Cameron Watts and his second went to Cost from six yards out.

Latimer started the game just 4 of 14 passing, but went on to finish the game with 308 yards and four touchdowns. Later in the second quarter, Latimer hooked up with Watts for a second time and that gave the Patriots a 28-8 lead.

Cost capped off the incredible second quarter for the Patriots with another touchdown run - his second rushing TD of the half and third touchdown overall - and that gave the hosts a 35-8 lead after trailing 8-0 early.

Latimer was playing through an injury Friday night, and while it limited his running abilities, it didn’t affect his arm.

“My hats off to him playing on that bad wheel,” Garvin said. “We told him all week just deliver the ball on time and let those guys do it for you. You don’t have to run the ball. He threw the ball extremely well.”

The game was officially put to rest in the third quarter after Cost intercepted a pass in the end zone to keep the Panthers off the board. By the end of the third quarter, Latimer and Watts had connected again for a touchdown and that gave the Patriots all the scoring they needed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Georgia Football Class 3A State Championship Preview

For the second year in a row, the Class AAA state champion will be decided between two Region 5-AAA teams. Last season, Cedar Grove beat region foe Carver-Atlanta in the state finals. This year, the Saints will look to beat another region foe, this time with Sandy Creek standing in their way of ...
ELLENWOOD, GA
247Sports

VIDEO: Langston Hughes coach on Hugh Freeze hire, his top recruits

Daniel Williams currently leads one of the most successful high school football programs in the southeast, with Langston Hughes 14-0 on the season and are headed to the state championship this weekend. The Panthers also boast some of the nation's top recruits, including Auburn safety commitment Terrance Love and a number of blue-chip prospects the Tigers are targeting.
FAIRBURN, GA
The Spun

Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart

Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director

Clark Atlanta University has announced that Jerel Drew will be the educational institution’s new athletic director. Prior to his new role at Clark Atlanta, Drew — who is a native of Thomasville, Georgia — served as the athletic director for the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). In his previous role, Drew led the charge […] The post Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost

Driving down Cascade Road towards I-285 from the West End community, most would not realize that this area of Fulton County was once one of the largest native settlements in the state of Georgia. Originally named “Oktahatalofa and Sulecauga,” the section was more recently known to Atlantans as the former “Sandtown-Buzzard’s Roost.”  As late as […] The post Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
brevard.edu

Alumnus Becomes a Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit

Ural Glanville ’82 was sworn into his new role as Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit on December 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Amongst his new role as Chief Judge, Glanville is also a retired Brigadier General in the United States Army, an Adjunct Professor, mentor to many, father, and husband. Glanville attributed his success to his time at Brevard College and how the small institution helped him become who he is today.
BREVARD, NC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy