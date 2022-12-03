Sandy Creek tops Carver again to reach AAA state final

TYRONE, GEORGIA – It’s hard to beat a team twice in one season, but don’t tell that to the Sandy Creek Patriots.

In a rematch from earlier in the season - a region game Sandy Creek won against Carver-Atlanta, 22-12, on the road - the Patriots played host to the Panthers Friday night with a spot in the Class AAA state playoffs and rumbled to another win, this time in dominant fashion 49-14.

The Patriots will face off against another region opponent in the state finals next week when they meet Cedar Grove, a team they lost to 49-34 back on Oct. 21.

“Can’t describe the emotions,” Sandy Creek head coach Brett Garvin said. “Just proud. This town deserves it. The school deserves it. Just awesome.”

Looking to pull the upset and get back to their second straight state title game, Carver got off to a great start. Panthers quarterback Bryce Brown diced up the Patriots' secondary and went on to throw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Zyee’k Mender.

The Panthers elected to try a 2-point conversion and got it to take an early 8-0 lead.

By the end of the first quarter, however, Sandy Creek had the deficit down to one point after Kaleb Cost scored on a five-yard touchdown run.

From there, the Patriots dominated.

They erupted for 28 points in the second quarter including three touchdown passes from Giemere Latimer. His first touchdown pass of the night went for 71 yards to Cameron Watts and his second went to Cost from six yards out.

Latimer started the game just 4 of 14 passing, but went on to finish the game with 308 yards and four touchdowns. Later in the second quarter, Latimer hooked up with Watts for a second time and that gave the Patriots a 28-8 lead.

Cost capped off the incredible second quarter for the Patriots with another touchdown run - his second rushing TD of the half and third touchdown overall - and that gave the hosts a 35-8 lead after trailing 8-0 early.

Latimer was playing through an injury Friday night, and while it limited his running abilities, it didn’t affect his arm.

“My hats off to him playing on that bad wheel,” Garvin said. “We told him all week just deliver the ball on time and let those guys do it for you. You don’t have to run the ball. He threw the ball extremely well.”

The game was officially put to rest in the third quarter after Cost intercepted a pass in the end zone to keep the Panthers off the board. By the end of the third quarter, Latimer and Watts had connected again for a touchdown and that gave the Patriots all the scoring they needed.