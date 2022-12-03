The number 13 has long been associated with bad luck, and plenty of teams had it in Week 13. In San Francisco, Miami's bid to be the top team in the AFC took a hit at the hands of the 49ers. But Miami's misfortune was nothing compared to their opponents'. The New York Jets came up just short in a potential statement game in Minnesota. And the No. 1 team in last week's rankings (the Kansas City Chiefs) stumbled in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens eked out a win over the Broncos, but it came at a high price.

1 DAY AGO