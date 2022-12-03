Read full article on original website
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gets the news that Tennessee Vols fans have been dreading
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker got some unfortunate news on Monday night. Hooker is not one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. Instead, it’s Georgia’s Stetson Bennet, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. At one point this season, Hooker was...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bleacher Report
Joe Montana: 49ers Can Still Win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy After Garoppolo Injury
Brock Purdy did enough in a Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins to convince Hall of Famer Joe Montana that the San Francisco 49ers can still win the Super Bowl. "You know what, if he does what he did last week, yeah," Montana said of Purdy leading the team to a title, per Josh Peter of USA Today.
Bleacher Report
Top Players in the College Football Transfer Portal After Championship Weekend
The 2023 transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 5. Thanks to the NCAA's new relaxed transfer rules that allow players to transfer to another school without having to sit out a year, a ton of players are looking to find new schools. As of Monday afternoon, there were already...
Bleacher Report
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More
With Week 13 done, the fantasy playoffs have arrived in many season-long leagues. From here on out, every wrong lineup decision could end an otherwise fruitful fantasy campaign. Finding the right fantasy matchups in Week 14 won't be easy. Players such as Lamar Jackson and Kenneth Walker III are dealing...
Bleacher Report
Breaking Down Unlikeliest Potential 2022 NFL Playoff Qualifiers
The 2022 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape, but surprisingly only two teams—the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans—have been officially eliminated with just five weeks of the regular season remaining. Perhaps even more shockingly, all 14 postseason spots remain up for grabs entering Week 14. While...
Bleacher Report
Making the Case for Every 2022 Heisman Trophy Finalist
The list of contenders for the 2022 Heisman Trophy is officially down to four: Quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Max Duggan (TCU), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Stetson Bennett (Georgia) have been announced as the finalists. Oddly enough, three of the four leading candidates lost their final game ahead of the...
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
The first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season were released Monday morning. And as is always the case four weeks into the campaign, there are some wild data points, like Sam Houston State at No. 7 and Louisville at No. 361. To celebrate the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: James Cook and More Top Free-Agent Adds
The 2022 fantasy football regular season may nearly be at its end, but it’s still a critical time to be active on the waiver wire. Several widely available free agents could elevate your team in the playoffs. Most of these players may not be the type of talent that can win weeks regularly, but they could save your season if a starter goes down with an injury.
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 14?
The number 13 has long been associated with bad luck, and plenty of teams had it in Week 13. In San Francisco, Miami's bid to be the top team in the AFC took a hit at the hands of the 49ers. But Miami's misfortune was nothing compared to their opponents'. The New York Jets came up just short in a potential statement game in Minnesota. And the No. 1 team in last week's rankings (the Kansas City Chiefs) stumbled in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens eked out a win over the Broncos, but it came at a high price.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 14 Released
There are still five weeks left in the NFL regular season, but three teams have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in their next game. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs can wrap up the AFC West with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Bleacher Report
NFL Standings 2022-23: Week 14 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild-Card Review
No team has punched its ticket to the NFL playoffs just yet. That could happen during Week 14, though. Three teams—two in the NFC, one in the AFC—could officially become postseason participants by the time the docket is complete. Two of those clubs could be crowned division champions, too.
Bleacher Report
USC's Caleb Williams Has 'Significant' Hamstring Injury, Says HC Lincoln Riley
USC quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a "significant" hamstring injury in Saturday's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters Sunday. "It's probably good we're not playing for the next 2-3 weeks," Riley said. "We'll rehab him hard and hope to have him...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow And More Players Making Late NFL Award Surges
The 2022 NFL regular season has only five weeks remaining, but none of the prestigious award races can be called yet. Several players have entered the awards mixes by making late-season pushes. Whether they fell out of contention earlier in the year or weren't even mentioned in the discussion at all until recently, they could shake up the status quo if they continue surging.
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Making Scouts' Heads Explode
While NBA scouts build their feel for the main 2023 NBA draft prospects, new ones have started to emerge onto watchlists. We've also seen a pair of top-10 prospects make their debuts after starting the season on the shelf. The past few weeks have ultimately been huge for NBA scouts....
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Rookie of the Year: Top 10 Rankings After Season's Quarter Mark
The first quarter of the 2022-23 NBA campaign is in the books, and its freshman class continues to impress. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is back to living up to his top billing after losing two weeks and change to an ankle injury. Jabari Smith Jr. is showing everyone why he was so firmly in the running for that No. 1 spot on draft night. Bennedict Mathurin continues making noise in the Circle City, and he isn't the only Indiana Pacers rookie to snag a spot on these rankings.
Bleacher Report
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
Bleacher Report
A.J. Brown Deletes Tweet Saying He Wasn't Trolling Jon Robinson After Titans Firing
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown insisted he wasn't trolling former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, even though it wasn't a stretch to make that connection. Brown, who scored two touchdowns in Sunday's win over his former team, tweeted a link to a shirt on his website and captioned...
