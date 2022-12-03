Read full article on original website
Ellen F. Frank
Feb. 17, 1929 - Dec. 2, 2022. Ellen F. Frank, 93, passed away on December 2, 2022, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls. Ellen was born on February 17, 1929 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to the late Henry and Mae (nee Rademacher) Brown. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. Frank on April 20, 1953. Ken passed away on March 19, 1999. She was an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Ellen was in the ladies’ guild. She was a great mother to Ken and Charles.
Alfred ‘Al’ John Meyer
Feb. 1, 1923 - Dec. 2, 2022. Alfred “Al” John Meyer passed away on December 2, 2022 in Kimberly at his place of residence, Aspire Senior Living. Al was born February 1, 1923, in San Jose, CA to the late George and Anna (nee Halb) Meyer. His parents moved back to Wisconsin where George was from in 1924. On June 28, 1952, he was united in marriage to Rita Ann Martiny at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman)
June 22, 1940 - Dec. 4, 2022. Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman) was born in Racine on June 22, 1940, to Eric and Audrey (Simpson) Herman. She passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Waukesha. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; her brothers Jack...
Delores B. Kenney
Dec. 10, 1932 - Nov. 29, 2022. Delores B. Kenney left us peacefully on November 29, 2022, at age 89, just two weeks shy of her 90th birthday. Delores was born on December 10, 1932, in Rib Lake, to William and Rose (Roiger) Tilch and attended Rib Lake High School. Following graduation, she moved to Milwaukee, where she later met Eugene Kenney and married him on April 28, 1956. They adored each other to Gene’s last breath.
James ‘Jim’ C. Krueger, 63
James “Jim” C. Krueger of Grafton passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, at the age of 63 due to a sudden cardiac event. Born in Port Washington on July 10, 1959, to the late Clairmont and Doris (nee Last) Krueger, Jim grew up in Grafton, graduating from high school in 1977. Jim spent his entire 45-year career in the beverage industry beginning at Ambur Distilled Products in 1977 and continuing on in 1990 at CJW, Inc. in Racine where he was the Operations Manager until the time of his death.
William ‘Bill’ R. Schmidt
May 28, 1949 - Nov. 29, 2022. William “Bill” R. Schmidt, 73, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1949, to Robert William and Ramona Cecilia (nee Harmon) Schmidt. Bill was a very proud 50-year member of the Operating Engineers Local...
Linda L. Selchert
Feb. 19, 1943 - Dec. 3, 2022. Linda L. Selchert of Waukesha died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born in Spokane, Wash., on February 19, 1943, the daughter of James and Ina (Goodman) Bradbury. Linda was an extremely hard-worker her entire life, working for...
Alice C. Frenz, 99
Alice C. Frenz (nee Ernst) of Germantown lived fully to the venerable age of 99 years. She died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 28 in Milwaukee County. She was born March 17, 1923, to Lorenz and Lydia Ernst at their Freistadt farmhouse, delivered by the family doctor who arrived by horse and sleigh in a snowstorm.
Bellebrations virtual auction to raise money in memory of Bella Pape
CEDARBURG - A thing to remember during the holiday season is that in the end, it’s more important to give than receive. Those looking to give back can participate in Bellabrations’ holiday virtual auction from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday to raise funds to help make children’s long stays at Children’s Wisconsin more enjoyable.
'I am proud to have overseen a tremendous transformation of our city'
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins announced that he will not seek re-election in the spring, on Monday. “As the spring 2023 election cycle begins, my family and I had many conversations, thoughts, and prayers about the next step for my career, and ultimately, we concluded that as I grow in my career, I could no longer give the City of West Bend the time and attention it deserves as your Mayor,” said Jenkins, in a Facebook post.
Midnight Magic in Mukwonago
MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce put on their annual Midnight Magic event this past weekend. Festivities actually started on Wednesday at the Mukwonago Community Library with the tree lighting ceremony. Saturday was packed full of many activities for the local community and visitors from all over to...
Locally owned pharmacy opens in Port Washington
PORT WASHINGTON - Port Family Pharmacy, the newest provider of pharmacy and wellness services, announced the official opening of its new location in Port Washington. Plans and renovations to open the new pharmacy at 1021 N. Wisconsin St. in Port Washington began in March, after it became clear that the city and surrounding area had a definite need that was not being met, according to a pharmacy press release.
Community comes together for 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA — Massive amounts of people lined the streets on Sunday for the 2022 City of Waukesha Christmas Parade. Law enforcement was out in full force to keep parade goers safe. Everything went off without a hitch. People held #WaukeshaStrong signs and other forms of remembrance for the lives...
Toast makes it official with ribbon cutting
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of Toast Cedarburg, located at 5 Corners in the town of Cedarburg. After months of building renovations, the restaurant opened Nov. 25 and features a menu of traditional and specialty brunch items. Pictured...
Delafield Public Works Committee to discuss development
DELAFIELD — The Public Works Committee will discuss, take possible action and give direction to the Plan Commission on a concept plan for the Delafield Parkway development on Wednesday. The proposal includes the construction of a 29 lot, single-family residential subdivision with lots ranging from 10,322 square feet to...
Big Lots expected to move into Grafton next August
GRAFTON — Big Lots’ return to Grafton is official after the village Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit at its Nov. 22 meeting. The Ohio-based discount retailer will occupy roughly 39,000 square feet of the former Pick ‘n Save store on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road. Harbor Freight Tools is in the process of remodeling the other half for its occupancy.
Black Hawks win season debut
GRAFTON — Grafton put together a 21-4 run to close out the first half Friday during a North Shore Conference boys basketball game, and that proved to be the difference as the Black Hawks scored a 55-37 victory over West Bend West in the season opener. Michael McNabb and...
A visit from the North Pole
SLINGER — Santa, along with Mrs. Claus, his elves and reindeer, visited Slinger High School from the North Pole during Saturday’s Breakfast With Santa event hosted by the Slinger Rotary Club. The event included story time with Mrs. Claus, face painting, arts and crafts with the elves, and...
Don’t count out the Wolverines
WAUKESHA — Waukesha West head coach Don LaValle knows what it takes to win championships in one of the most competitive conferences in the state, and he’s not all that far removed from doing so. The Wolverines conquered the Classic 8 in 2019, then again in 2021. As...
