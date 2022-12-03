James “Jim” C. Krueger of Grafton passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, at the age of 63 due to a sudden cardiac event. Born in Port Washington on July 10, 1959, to the late Clairmont and Doris (nee Last) Krueger, Jim grew up in Grafton, graduating from high school in 1977. Jim spent his entire 45-year career in the beverage industry beginning at Ambur Distilled Products in 1977 and continuing on in 1990 at CJW, Inc. in Racine where he was the Operations Manager until the time of his death.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO