WolverineDigest

Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer

In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz reveals first impressions from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara

Kirk Ferentz talked about what he’s seen from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. McNamara transferred to Iowa from Ann Arbor recently and is making quite the impression on Ferentz. Ferentz appreciates the deep tradition at Michigan. He was especially impressed with with McNamara’s leadership abilities on and off the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral

A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message

With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Cavs News: Mitchell kicks out LeBron, Allen returns, players ranked

LeBron James is no longer welcome in Cleveland. That’s not technically true; he is the greatest player in franchise history whose hometown is also Akron. He has done innumerable good for the local community. He will always be beloved in Cleveland. Yet, for as long as he is playing for another team, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will belong to someone else.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Pistons news: Bojan Bogdanovic numbers that will surprise you

The Detroit Pistons knew they were getting one of the most consistent shooters in the league when they traded for Bojan Bogdanovic and he hasn’t disappointed. Bogdanovic has been thrust into a bigger role with the Pistons suffering so many injuries, posting the second-highest usage rating of his career at 33-years-old, which no one was expecting coming into the season.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
13abc.com

Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Vehicle struck by gunfire on Potomac Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating an shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police responded to shots fired and multiple vehicles hit on Potomac Drive around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officials confirmed that one white vehicle was shot at, but it was empty. Around the same...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

64-year-old Toledo man carjacked by three men carrying guns

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was carjacked early Sunday morning when police say multiple suspects approached him with weapons. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Spring Grove Avenue in east Toledo about 3:30 a.m. The victim told officers three males with rifles robbed him after he parked his truck outside his home.
TOLEDO, OH
