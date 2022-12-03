Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan Team Captain Announces Transfer In Series Of Cryptic Tweets
Michigan captain Erick All entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced on Monday. The senior tight spent all four years with the Wolverines. He caught a career-high 38 catches for 437 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He played in three games this season before ...
Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer
In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
Michigan Football: Reacting to transfers of Erick All and Louis Hansen
Michigan football has lost two players at the tight end position as Erick All and Louis Hansen have entered officially said their goodbyes. Transfer portal season is here and Michigan football fans are getting a taste of it as Erick All and Louis Hansen have each entered the transfer portal.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reveals first impressions from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara
Kirk Ferentz talked about what he’s seen from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. McNamara transferred to Iowa from Ann Arbor recently and is making quite the impression on Ferentz. Ferentz appreciates the deep tradition at Michigan. He was especially impressed with with McNamara’s leadership abilities on and off the...
Michigan Football: 2024 recruiting outlook for Wolverines
What a week and a half for Michigan football. Dominating Ohio State in Columbus and winning the Big Ten Championship. It was especially funny when there were a few Ohio State fans in Indy- they got booed very hard. Michigan football is 13-0, which is the most wins in program...
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message
With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
Special Pelicans Promo: Bet $10, Win $200 if ONE 3-Pointer is Made Tonight Against Pistons
The Pelicans average nearly 12 three-pointers per game and face a Pistons team tonight that ranks 29th in the NBA in defensive rating. That’s excellent news for bettors thanks to BetMGM, where you’ll get $200 guaranteed if the Pelicans make at least one three-pointer against Detroit! Here’s how it works and what to do:
Cavs News: Mitchell kicks out LeBron, Allen returns, players ranked
LeBron James is no longer welcome in Cleveland. That’s not technically true; he is the greatest player in franchise history whose hometown is also Akron. He has done innumerable good for the local community. He will always be beloved in Cleveland. Yet, for as long as he is playing for another team, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will belong to someone else.
Pistons news: Bojan Bogdanovic numbers that will surprise you
The Detroit Pistons knew they were getting one of the most consistent shooters in the league when they traded for Bojan Bogdanovic and he hasn’t disappointed. Bogdanovic has been thrust into a bigger role with the Pistons suffering so many injuries, posting the second-highest usage rating of his career at 33-years-old, which no one was expecting coming into the season.
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade. The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town...
13abc.com
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
13abc.com
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
'It's the worst kind of thing that can visit a community': Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reflects on 1 year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
It’s been exactly one year since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School, greatly impacting and forever changing the lives of students, staff, parents, the community and local law enforcement, authorities reflected.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
13abc.com
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Potomac Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating an shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police responded to shots fired and multiple vehicles hit on Potomac Drive around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officials confirmed that one white vehicle was shot at, but it was empty. Around the same...
64-year-old Toledo man carjacked by three men carrying guns
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was carjacked early Sunday morning when police say multiple suspects approached him with weapons. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Spring Grove Avenue in east Toledo about 3:30 a.m. The victim told officers three males with rifles robbed him after he parked his truck outside his home.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0