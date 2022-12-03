Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
wbontv.com
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident
Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
1 dead, 1 injured in Bath County fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal residential fire.
2 Lexington men arrested for multistate police chase, attempted officer assault
Two Lexington men are facing an array of charges after allegedly leading authorities on a multi-state police chase.
WKYT 27
Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash, according to police. Lexington police say the collision occurred at New Circle Road and Trade Center at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the at-fault car left the scene of the accident. The other car involved in the collision was flipped over.
fox56news.com
16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery
A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery, according to the department. 16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery. A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including...
WKYT 27
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
WKYT 27
Lexington man accused of killing wife appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Lexington man accused of murdering his wife will go before a Fayette County grand jury. Stephon Henderson had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning in Fayette District Court. Instead, Henderson and his attorney told the judge that he did not want to have his case heard today and opted to waive the preliminary hearing and go straight to a grand jury.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
wbontv.com
Richmond man facing manslaughter charges stemming from overdose death
The overdose death of a woman here in Richmond back in November, has now resulted in the arrest of a 66 year old Richmond man. According to Police reports, officers were called to a location here in Richmond for reports of a deceased woman last month. Upon arriving on scene, officers saw evidence that the woman died due to an overdose. After conducting an investigation, officers concluded that the last person the victim spoke to was 66-year-old Vincent Pickens.
WKYT 27
10 Fayette County school buses vandalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone vandalized 10 Fayette County school buses during the overnight hours Monday night into Tuesday morning. FCPS says the buses were parked at the Liberty bus garage. School officials did not specify just how the buses were damaged, but they do say crews are assessing everything...
wbontv.com
Valero at Salt Lick burglarized, suspect sought
The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help on the identification of a suspect involved in a local burglary. In the early morning hours today, around 4:15 am, the subject in the photos burglarized the Salt Lick Valero. Take a good luck at the clothing, shoes, and any other identifying criteria.
WKYT 27
WATCH | 10 Fayette County school buses vandalized
It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. WATCH | Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021. Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021.
WKYT 27
Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
WTVQ
Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say a suspect shot during an alleged attempted burglary Friday morning at an apartment in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road is now charged. Police say the suspect is charged with Burglary and Wanton Endangerment, and is currently being treated at a hospital...
WKYT 27
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council votes to expand flock camera program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of heated debate, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted to expand its License Plate Reader program. The Lexington Police Department will add 75 flock cameras around the city, increasing the total to 100. The city will spend a quarter of a million dollars on the additional cameras.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY December 2022
Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvarado is resigning his seat in the Kentucky senate to accept an appointment as Tennessee’s new health commissioner. Per Kentucky law, vacancies in the General Assembly are filled with a special election. The date for a special election is set by the presiding officer or by the governor if the legislature is not in session.
fox56news.com
Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches
Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a winter weather plan and pack things like a blanket, ice scraper and water bottles in the event you are stranded or in a winter weather emergency. Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches. Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a...
fox56news.com
Lexington family loses 6 pets in burning home: ‘All my babies’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington family’s home burned down in the early hours Monday morning, leaving them homeless and several pets dead. Lisa Lambert has lived with her husband and daughter in their home on Hi Crest Drive, for twenty-three years. Lambert said she had a...
