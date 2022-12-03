The overdose death of a woman here in Richmond back in November, has now resulted in the arrest of a 66 year old Richmond man. According to Police reports, officers were called to a location here in Richmond for reports of a deceased woman last month. Upon arriving on scene, officers saw evidence that the woman died due to an overdose. After conducting an investigation, officers concluded that the last person the victim spoke to was 66-year-old Vincent Pickens.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO