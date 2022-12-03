Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out
Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
WHEC TV-10
Mom of Rochester girl shot at vigil: ‘It’s pure evil’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – All Nea’Miah Wilson wanted to do Monday was sing “Happy Birthday” in memory of her late cousin, Jeremiah Baker. Dec. 5 would have marked Jeremiah’s 18th birthday, and his loved ones gathered on William Warfield Drive near where he was shot and killed in June.
WHEC TV-10
Woman nabbed in downtown robbery spree in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman is facing several charges, accused of robbing several businesses in the city in one week. displaying what appeared to be a handgun at Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 and making off with cash from the register. displaying...
Rochester woman charged after Batavia drug investigation
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
WHEC TV-10
Second man convicted of killing Rochester man in his garage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paris Washington was found shot to death in his garage on a Friday afternoon two years ago on Bardin Street. More than two years later, the second man charged in his murder was convicted. A Monroe County jury found Randall Scott, 32, guilty of second-degree murder...
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul announces $10 million to revitalize downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday to announce $10 million in funding to revitalize downtown, including Main Street and Clinton Avenue. Hochul said the investment is focused on creating a “sense of place” throughout downtown. The project will include adding affordable housing, a hotel, commercial spaces, and restoring historic buildings.
Car crashes into Henrietta Tops, injures Salvation Army employee
The investigation is ongoing.
Brighton Whole Foods: Last lawsuit begins Monday
Down Monroe Avenue from Twelve Corners, about 5% of Whole Foods Plaza is currently operational.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man fights NYC ticket – where he’s never been – for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifton Springs native Tom Bush got a New York City violation ticket in the mail. Get this: he’s never been there. The ticket was dismissed a few days ago, but only after months of hassle, and coming to News10NBC. Around the end of September, Bush...
St. John Fisher University student missing while studying abroad in France
The investigation is showing that DeLand may currently be traveling, but law enforcement has been unable to contact him.
rochesterfirst.com
Woman struck by car, killed in Canandaigua
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua woman is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing the street, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced Tuesday evening. Deputies with OCSO said they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Eastern Boulevard, also called I-20,...
WUHF
Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Christopher Horr
On this week's edition of Crime Stoppers Most Wanted, police need your help locating Christopher Horr. Horr is wanted by several police agencies in Monroe County and Livingston County. He is the suspect in several incidents of stolen vehicles, larcenies of property from vehicles, and theft of tools and building...
Cypressi indicted on rape, attempted rape charges
The 26-year-old is alleged to have perpetrated these incidents between May and October of 2022.
WHEC TV-10
TikTok star Noodle the Pug dies at 14
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It will now and forever be a bones day. TikTok star Noodle the pug died at the age of 14. Noodle went viral when owner and Rochester native Jonathan Graziano started posting the “no bones” game to TikTok. The game was to see if noodle would...
First Responders Spotlight: 3 generations serve West Webster Fire
Gene said apparently, volunteering and service to the community just runs in the blood.
WHEC TV-10
In neighborhood where 12-year-old was shot, community leader says, “The gangs have taken over”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The shooting of a 12-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man happened in a Rochester Housing Authority townhouse complex a mile north of downtown. In the neighborhood, we found grandparents who are scared for their grandchildren. “Can you believe the number of young people...
WHEC TV-10
Police, troopers, and U.S. Marshals respond after car crashes into home on Chili Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A car crashed into a home on Chili Avenue on Tuesday night, a few blocks west of Thurston Road. There was a large police presence there, including Rochester police, state troopers and the U.S. Marshal Task Force. A News10NBC photographer saw someone in handcuffs. There is...
WHEC TV-10
MCSO warns of package thefts this holiday season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s that time of year again, we tell you about it almost every year around the holidays, porch pirates! Thieves swiping packages from porches and front doors of online shoppers and it’s happening to plenty of people in our community. It’s the season of...
Police: Woman arrested for 5 Rochester robberies, attempted robbery, in 1 week
In the four days since her release, police connected York to three additional incidents.
Comments / 0