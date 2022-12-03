ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out

Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mom of Rochester girl shot at vigil: ‘It’s pure evil’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – All Nea’Miah Wilson wanted to do Monday was sing “Happy Birthday” in memory of her late cousin, Jeremiah Baker. Dec. 5 would have marked Jeremiah’s 18th birthday, and his loved ones gathered on William Warfield Drive near where he was shot and killed in June.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman nabbed in downtown robbery spree in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman is facing several charges, accused of robbing several businesses in the city in one week. displaying what appeared to be a handgun at Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 and making off with cash from the register. displaying...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman charged after Batavia drug investigation

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
BATAVIA, NY
WETM 18 News

Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Second man convicted of killing Rochester man in his garage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paris Washington was found shot to death in his garage on a Friday afternoon two years ago on Bardin Street. More than two years later, the second man charged in his murder was convicted. A Monroe County jury found Randall Scott, 32, guilty of second-degree murder...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gov. Hochul announces $10 million to revitalize downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday to announce $10 million in funding to revitalize downtown, including Main Street and Clinton Avenue. Hochul said the investment is focused on creating a “sense of place” throughout downtown. The project will include adding affordable housing, a hotel, commercial spaces, and restoring historic buildings.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Woman struck by car, killed in Canandaigua

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua woman is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing the street, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced Tuesday evening. Deputies with OCSO said they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Eastern Boulevard, also called I-20,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Christopher Horr

On this week's edition of Crime Stoppers Most Wanted, police need your help locating Christopher Horr. Horr is wanted by several police agencies in Monroe County and Livingston County. He is the suspect in several incidents of stolen vehicles, larcenies of property from vehicles, and theft of tools and building...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

TikTok star Noodle the Pug dies at 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It will now and forever be a bones day. TikTok star Noodle the pug died at the age of 14. Noodle went viral when owner and Rochester native Jonathan Graziano started posting the “no bones” game to TikTok. The game was to see if noodle would...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO warns of package thefts this holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s that time of year again, we tell you about it almost every year around the holidays, porch pirates! Thieves swiping packages from porches and front doors of online shoppers and it’s happening to plenty of people in our community. It’s the season of...
ROCHESTER, NY

